Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 for January 2023

By Chris Heim
Published February 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
  1. Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
  2. Mud Morganfield – Portrait (Delmark)
  3. Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
  4. Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
  5. Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
  6. Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
  7. Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
  8. Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)
  9. Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Trouble Is…256 (Provogue)
  10. Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)
  11. Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
  12. Rick Berthod – Tribute to Peter Green (RB Music)
  13. Li’l Red & the Rooster – Keep On! (Blue Heart)
  14. Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)
  15. Eddie Vincent – Original Dap King (Cornelius Chapel)
  16. Shawn Pittman – Hard Road (Must Have Music)
  17. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
  18. Durham County Poets – Out of the Woods (Durham County Poets)
  19. Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
  20. Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
  21. Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
  22. Tomislav Goluban – 20 Years on the Road (Blue Heart)
  23. Kurt Allen – Live at the Red Shed (Kurt Allen)
  24. Bridget Kelly Band – Winter’s Coming (Alpha Sun)
  25. Douglas Avery – Take My Rider (Green Wave)
  26. Hurricane Ruth – live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
  27. Rory Block – Ain’t Nobody Worried (Stony Plain)
  28. The Winston Brothers – Drift (Colemine)
  29. The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)
  30. Lucky Losers – Standin’ Pat (Vizztone)
  31. Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)
  32. Annika Chambers & Paul Deslauriers – Good Trouble (Vizztone)
  33. John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)
  34. Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
  35. Dylan Triplett – Who Is He (Vizztone)
  36. Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
  37. Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
  38. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
  39. Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler and Howl (Idla)
  40. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
