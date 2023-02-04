Crossroads Top 40 for January 2023
- Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
- Mud Morganfield – Portrait (Delmark)
- Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
- Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
- Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
- Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
- Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
- Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Trouble Is…256 (Provogue)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)
- Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
- Rick Berthod – Tribute to Peter Green (RB Music)
- Li’l Red & the Rooster – Keep On! (Blue Heart)
- Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)
- Eddie Vincent – Original Dap King (Cornelius Chapel)
- Shawn Pittman – Hard Road (Must Have Music)
- The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
- Durham County Poets – Out of the Woods (Durham County Poets)
- Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
- Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
- Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
- Tomislav Goluban – 20 Years on the Road (Blue Heart)
- Kurt Allen – Live at the Red Shed (Kurt Allen)
- Bridget Kelly Band – Winter’s Coming (Alpha Sun)
- Douglas Avery – Take My Rider (Green Wave)
- Hurricane Ruth – live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
- Rory Block – Ain’t Nobody Worried (Stony Plain)
- The Winston Brothers – Drift (Colemine)
- The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)
- Lucky Losers – Standin’ Pat (Vizztone)
- Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)
- Annika Chambers & Paul Deslauriers – Good Trouble (Vizztone)
- John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)
- Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
- Dylan Triplett – Who Is He (Vizztone)
- Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
- Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
- Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler and Howl (Idla)
- Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)