Crossroads' Best Music of 2022
Chris Heim, host of Crossroads, shares her picks for the best blues releases of 2022.
- Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne - From Chicago to Paris: A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon (Stony Plain)
- Diunna Greenleaf - I Ain't Playin’ (Little Village)
- Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past)
- Kenny Neal – Straiight from the Heart (Ruf)
- Dylan Triplett – Who Is He? (VizzTone)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (VizzTone)
- Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
- Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
- Robert Hill & Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Self)
- Mighty Mike Schermer - Just Gettin' Good (Little Village)
- Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)
- Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)
- Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)
- Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quarto Valley)
- Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
- Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
- Duke Robillard Band - They Called It Rhythm & Blues (Stony Plain)
- The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
- Misty Blues - One Louder (Lunaria)