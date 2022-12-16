© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads' Best Music of 2022

By Chris Heim
Published December 16, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST

Chris Heim, host of Crossroads, shares her picks for the best blues releases of 2022.

  1. Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne - From Chicago to Paris: A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon (Stony Plain)
  2. Diunna Greenleaf - I Ain't Playin’ (Little Village)
  3. Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)
  4. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past)
  5. Kenny Neal – Straiight from the Heart (Ruf)
  6. Dylan Triplett – Who Is He? (VizzTone)
  7. Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (VizzTone)
  8. Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
  9. Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
  10. Robert Hill & Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Self)
  11. Mighty Mike Schermer - Just Gettin' Good (Little Village)
  12. Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)
  13. Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)
  14. Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)
  15. Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quarto Valley)
  16. Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
  17. Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
  18. Duke Robillard Band - They Called It Rhythm & Blues (Stony Plain)
  19. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
  20. Misty Blues - One Louder (Lunaria)
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
