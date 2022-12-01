Crossroads Top 40 For November
- Bob Corritore & FrCiends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)
- Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)
- Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
- Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
- Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)
- Dylan Triplett – Who Is He (Vizztone)
- Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
- Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
- The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
- Rory Block – Ain’t Nobody Worried (Stony Plain)
- Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
- Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
- Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)
- Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
- Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler and Howl (Idla)
- Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
- Lucky Losers – Standin’ Pat (Vizztone)
- Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
- The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)
- Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
- Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)
- Mud Morganfield – Portrait (Delmark)
- Rick Berthod – Tribute to Peter Green (RB Music)
- Lee Fields – Sentimental Fool (Daptone)
- Bridget Kelly Band – Winter’s Coming (Alpha Sun)
- Catfish Keith – Still I Long to Roam (Fish Tail)
- Lil’ Red & the Rooster – Keep On! (Blue Heart)
- South Island Rhythm Kings – Still That Way Today (Monophonic)
- Malaya Blue – Blue Credentials (Blue Heart)
- Ruthie Foster – Healing Time (Blue Corn)
- Annika Chambers & Paul Deslauriers – Good Trouble (Vizztone)
- John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)
- Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)
- Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
- Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)
- Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
- Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)
- Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)