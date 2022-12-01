© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For November

Published December 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. Bob Corritore & FrCiends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)
  2. Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)
  3. Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
  4. Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
  5. Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)
  6. Dylan Triplett – Who Is He (Vizztone)
  7. Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
  8. Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
  9. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
  10. Rory Block – Ain’t Nobody Worried (Stony Plain)
  11. Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
  12. Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)
  13. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
  14. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
  15. Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)
  16. Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
  17. Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler and Howl (Idla)
  18. Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
  19. Lucky Losers – Standin’ Pat (Vizztone)
  20. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
  21. The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)
  22. Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
  23. Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)
  24. Mud Morganfield – Portrait (Delmark)
  25. Rick Berthod – Tribute to Peter Green (RB Music)
  26. Lee Fields – Sentimental Fool (Daptone)
  27. Bridget Kelly Band – Winter’s Coming (Alpha Sun)
  28. Catfish Keith – Still I Long to Roam (Fish Tail)
  29. Lil’ Red & the Rooster – Keep On! (Blue Heart)
  30. South Island Rhythm Kings – Still That Way Today (Monophonic)
  31. Malaya Blue – Blue Credentials (Blue Heart)
  32. Ruthie Foster – Healing Time (Blue Corn)
  33. Annika Chambers & Paul Deslauriers – Good Trouble (Vizztone)
  34. John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)
  35. Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)  
  36. Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
  37. Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)
  38. Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
  39. Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)
  40. Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW's twice-weekly blues and R&B show.
