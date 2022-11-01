Crossroads Top 40 For October

1. John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)

2. Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)

3. Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)

4. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)

5. Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)

6. Dylan Triplett – Who Is He (Vizztone)

7. Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)

8. Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)

9. John Primer – Hard Times (Blue House Productions)

10. Texas Horns – Everybody Let’s Roll (Blue Heart)

11. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)

12. Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)

13. Rory Block – Ain’t Nobody Worried (Stony Plain)

14. Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler and Howl (Idla)

15. Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)

16. Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)

17. Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)

18. Al Basile – Through With Cool (SweetSpot)

19. Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)

20. Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)

21. Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)

22. Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)

23. Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)

24. Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)

25. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)

26. Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quatro Valley)

27. The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)

28. Mike Morgan & the Crawl – The Lights Went Out in Dallas (MC Records)

29. Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames – Nightwalk (Delmark)

30. Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow (Electro-Fi)

31. Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)

32. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)

33. GA-20 – Crackdown (Karma Chief)

34. Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)

35. Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)

36. Sass Jordan – Bitches Blues (Stony Plain)

37. Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)

38. Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)

39. Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)

40. Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)