Crossroads Top 40 For October
1. John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)
2. Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)
3. Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)
4. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
5. Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
6. Dylan Triplett – Who Is He (Vizztone)
7. Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
8. Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)
9. John Primer – Hard Times (Blue House Productions)
10. Texas Horns – Everybody Let’s Roll (Blue Heart)
11. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
12. Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
13. Rory Block – Ain’t Nobody Worried (Stony Plain)
14. Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler and Howl (Idla)
15. Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
16. Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)
17. Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
18. Al Basile – Through With Cool (SweetSpot)
19. Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)
20. Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
21. Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)
22. Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)
23. Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)
24. Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
25. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
26. Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quatro Valley)
27. The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)
28. Mike Morgan & the Crawl – The Lights Went Out in Dallas (MC Records)
29. Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames – Nightwalk (Delmark)
30. Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow (Electro-Fi)
31. Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
32. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
33. GA-20 – Crackdown (Karma Chief)
34. Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
35. Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)
36. Sass Jordan – Bitches Blues (Stony Plain)
37. Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
38. Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)
39. Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
40. Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)