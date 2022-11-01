© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For October

Published November 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

1.           John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)
2.           Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)
3.           Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)  
4.           Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
5.           Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
6.           Dylan Triplett – Who Is He (Vizztone)
7.           Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
8.           Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me (Vizztone)
9.           John Primer – Hard Times (Blue House Productions)
10.        Texas Horns – Everybody Let’s Roll (Blue Heart)
11.        The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
12.        Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
13.        Rory Block – Ain’t Nobody Worried (Stony Plain)
14.        Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler and Howl (Idla)
15.        Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
16.        Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)
17.        Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
18.        Al Basile – Through With Cool (SweetSpot)
19.        Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)
20.        Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
21.        Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)
22.        Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)
23.        Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up! (Colemine/Karma Chief)
24.        Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
25.        Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
26.        Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quatro Valley)
27.        The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)
28.        Mike Morgan & the Crawl – The Lights Went Out in Dallas (MC Records)
29.        Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames – Nightwalk (Delmark)
30.        Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow (Electro-Fi)
31.        Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
32.        Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
33.        GA-20 – Crackdown (Karma Chief)
34.        Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
35.        Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)
36.        Sass Jordan – Bitches Blues (Stony Plain)
37.        Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
38.        Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)
39.        Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
40.        Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
