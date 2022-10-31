November New Blues
Friday, November 4 and Sunday, November 6
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the highlights this time are new titles from:
- Muddy Waters’ son Mud Morganfield
- Singer and songwriter Ruthie Foster
- Th 21st album and a solo release from acoustic bluesman Catfish Keith
- Piano prodigy Ben Levin
- Popular San Francisco blues duo, the Lucky Losers
- Music and personal partners Annika Chambers and Paul Deslauriers
- Texas blues veteran Angela Strehli with her first new album in over 17 years