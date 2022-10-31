© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

November New Blues

Published October 31, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, November 4 and Sunday, November 6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

  • Muddy Waters’ son Mud Morganfield
  • Singer and songwriter Ruthie Foster
  • Th 21st album and a solo release from acoustic bluesman Catfish Keith
  • Piano prodigy Ben Levin
  • Popular San Francisco blues duo, the Lucky Losers
  • Music and personal partners Annika Chambers and Paul Deslauriers
  • Texas blues veteran Angela Strehli with her first new album in over 17 years
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
