October New Blues Releases
Friday, October 7, and Sunday, October 9
It's "New Month/New Music" time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
- Blues legend Buddy Guy returns with a new album with an A-list of special guests
- The latest from Canadian singer and 2021 Juno winner Crystal Shawanda
- A career retrospective from soul-blues singer Billy Price
- A benefit single for Feeding America from E.C. Scott and 35 special guests
- Rory Block is continuing her 'Power Women of the Blues' series with classic tracks from female artists of the '60s, '70s, and '80s
- The first album in 15 years from Mike Morgan and the Crawl
- Blues Music Award-winning saxophonist Jimmy Carpenter with a salute to Louisiana
- And contemporary gospel blues from Robert Hill and Joanne Lediger