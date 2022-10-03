© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

October New Blues Releases

Published October 3, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, October 7, and Sunday, October 9

It's "New Month/New Music" time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

  • Blues legend Buddy Guy returns with a new album with an A-list of special guests
  • The latest from Canadian singer and 2021 Juno winner Crystal Shawanda
  • A career retrospective from soul-blues singer Billy Price
  • A benefit single for Feeding America from E.C. Scott and 35 special guests
  • Rory Block is continuing her 'Power Women of the Blues' series with classic tracks from female artists of the '60s, '70s, and '80s
  • The first album in 15 years from Mike Morgan and the Crawl
  • Blues Music Award-winning saxophonist Jimmy Carpenter with a salute to Louisiana
  • And contemporary gospel blues from Robert Hill and Joanne Lediger
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim