Charles Brown and ZZ Hill

Friday, September 30, and Sunday, October 2

Crossroads wraps up the September centennial birthday celebration for R&B legend Charles Brown. We’ll hear music from his early days with Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers to his later comeback work, and then in a special in hour two of the show.

We’ve also got more music from the recently announced Blues Blast Music Award-winners, the latest releases from Bonnie Raitt and Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, and a birthday salute to soul blues star ZZ Hill.