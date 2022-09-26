© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Charles Brown and ZZ Hill

Published September 26, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, September 30, and Sunday, October 2

Crossroads wraps up the September centennial birthday celebration for R&B legend Charles Brown. We’ll hear music from his early days with Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers to his later comeback work, and then in a special in hour two of the show.

We’ve also got more music from the recently announced Blues Blast Music Award-winners, the latest releases from Bonnie Raitt and Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, and a birthday salute to soul blues star ZZ Hill.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim