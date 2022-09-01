© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 for August 2022

Published September 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
  1. Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
  2. Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quatro Valley)
  3. Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
  4. Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow (Electro-Fi)
  5. Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)
  6. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
  7. Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
  8. Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)
  9. Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)
  10. Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me( Vizztone)
  11. Sass Jordan – Bitches Blues (Stony Plain)
  12. Janiva Magness – Hard to Kill (Fathead)
  13. Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
  14. Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
  15. Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)
  16. Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)
  17. Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)
  18. Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)
  19. Texas Horns – Everybody Let’s Roll (Blue Heart)
  20. Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)
  21. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
  22. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
  23. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
  24. Kilborn Alley – Takin’ Time (Kilborn Alley)
  25. Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne – Blues from Chicago to Paris (Stony Plain)
  26. Brad Absher and the Superials – Tulsa Tea (Horton)
  27. The Groove Krewe – Run to Daylight (Sound)
  28. Dave Thomas – Road to the Blues (Blonde on Blonde)
  29. Walter Trout – Ride (Provogue)
  30. Various – Take Me To the River: New Orleans(Petaluma)
  31. Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
  32. Big Jack Johnson – Stripped Down in Memphis (MC Records)
  33. Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
  34. Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
  35. Mississippi Heat – Madeleine (Van Der Linden)
  36. Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son (Alligator)
  37. Radha Botofasina - The Spirituals, Vol. 2: Carry On (Shaila)
  38. David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)
  39. Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames – Nightwalk (Delmark)
  40. Mikey Junior’s – South Philly Blues Party(8th Train)

Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
