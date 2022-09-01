Crossroads Top 40 for August 2022
- Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
- Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quatro Valley)
- Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
- Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow (Electro-Fi)
- Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)
- Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
- Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
- Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator)
- Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – You Shocked Me( Vizztone)
- Sass Jordan – Bitches Blues (Stony Plain)
- Janiva Magness – Hard to Kill (Fathead)
- Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
- Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
- Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)
- Silent Partners – Changing Times (Little Village)
- Johnny Sansone – Into Your Blues (Short Stack)
- Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)
- Texas Horns – Everybody Let’s Roll (Blue Heart)
- Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
- Kilborn Alley – Takin’ Time (Kilborn Alley)
- Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne – Blues from Chicago to Paris (Stony Plain)
- Brad Absher and the Superials – Tulsa Tea (Horton)
- The Groove Krewe – Run to Daylight (Sound)
- Dave Thomas – Road to the Blues (Blonde on Blonde)
- Walter Trout – Ride (Provogue)
- Various – Take Me To the River: New Orleans(Petaluma)
- Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
- Big Jack Johnson – Stripped Down in Memphis (MC Records)
- Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
- Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
- Mississippi Heat – Madeleine (Van Der Linden)
- Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son (Alligator)
- Radha Botofasina - The Spirituals, Vol. 2: Carry On (Shaila)
- David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)
- Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames – Nightwalk (Delmark)
- Mikey Junior’s – South Philly Blues Party(8th Train)