Crossroads

Blues Drummer Cedric Burnside

Published August 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT
Friday, August 26, and Sunday, August 28

Crossroads wraps up the August blues drummers feature with a birthday celebration for Cedric Burnside, grandson of Hill Country veteran R. L. Burnside, Blues Music Award winner, and NEA Heritage fellow. We'll hear him with Afrissippi, the North Mississippi Allstars, and the Big Head Blues Club tribute to Robert Johnson in hour one and a concert special in hour two.

Plus new music from the Phantom Blues Band, Davy Knowles, Kenny Neal, Hurricane Ruth, Trudy Lynn, and The Kilborn Alley Blues Band, and blasts from the past from Booker T. & the M.G.'s and Johnnie Taylor.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
