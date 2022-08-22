Blues Drummer Cedric Burnside

Friday, August 26, and Sunday, August 28

Crossroads wraps up the August blues drummers feature with a birthday celebration for Cedric Burnside, grandson of Hill Country veteran R. L. Burnside, Blues Music Award winner, and NEA Heritage fellow. We'll hear him with Afrissippi, the North Mississippi Allstars, and the Big Head Blues Club tribute to Robert Johnson in hour one and a concert special in hour two.

Plus new music from the Phantom Blues Band, Davy Knowles, Kenny Neal, Hurricane Ruth, Trudy Lynn, and The Kilborn Alley Blues Band, and blasts from the past from Booker T. & the M.G.'s and Johnnie Taylor.

