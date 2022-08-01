Crossroads Top 40 For July
- Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)
- Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne – Blues from Chicago to Paris (Stony Plain)
- Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quatro Valley)
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
- Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
- Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)
- Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
- Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
- Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
- Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
- Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
- Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)
- Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)
- David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)
- Big Jack Johnson – Stripped Down in Memphis (MC Records)
- Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
- Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow (Electro-Fi)
- Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
- Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
- Mississippi Heat – Madeleine (Van Der Linden)
- Sass Jordan – Bitches Blues (Stony Plain)
- Janiva Magness – Hard to Kill (Fathead)
- Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son (Alligator)
- Radha Botofasina - The Spirituals, Vol. 2: Carry On (Shaila)
- Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
- Nighthawks – Established 1972 (Vizztone)
- Duke Robillard – They Call It Rhythm and Blues (Stony Plain)
- Various – Take Me to the River (Petaluma)
- Bernard Allison – Highs & Lows (Ruf)
- Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames – Nightwalk (Delmark)
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
- Mikey Junior’s – South Philly Blues Party (8th Train)
- Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)
- Sugaray Rayford – In Too Deep (Forty Below)
- Kilborn Alley – Takin’ Time (Kilborn Alley)
- Mike Guldin – Tumblin’ (Blue Heart)
- Eric Gales – The Storm (Provogue)
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)