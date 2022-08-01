© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For July

Published August 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png
  1. Mavis Staples/Levon Helm – Carry Me Home (Anti-)
  2. Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne – Blues from Chicago to Paris (Stony Plain)
  3. Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (Quatro Valley)
  4. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Been Here and Gone (Out of the Past Music)
  5. Kat Riggins – Progeny (Gulf Coast)
  6. Anthony Geraci – Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart)
  7. Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
  8. Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
  9. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
  10. Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
  11. Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
  12. Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)
  14. Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)
  15. David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)
  16. Big Jack Johnson – Stripped Down in Memphis (MC Records)
  17. Phantom Blues Band – Blues for Breakfast (Little Village)
  18. Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow (Electro-Fi)
  19. Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
  20. Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
  21. Mississippi Heat – Madeleine (Van Der Linden)
  22. Sass Jordan – Bitches Blues (Stony Plain)
  23. Janiva Magness – Hard to Kill (Fathead)
  24. Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son (Alligator)
  25. Radha Botofasina - The Spirituals, Vol. 2: Carry On (Shaila)
  26. David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)
  27. Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
  28. Nighthawks – Established 1972 (Vizztone)
  29. Duke Robillard – They Call It Rhythm and Blues (Stony Plain)
  30. Various – Take Me to the River (Petaluma)
  31. Bernard Allison – Highs & Lows (Ruf)
  32. Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames – Nightwalk (Delmark)
  33. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
  34. Mikey Junior’s – South Philly Blues Party (8th Train)
  35. Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)
  36. Sugaray Rayford – In Too Deep (Forty Below)
  37. Kilborn Alley – Takin’ Time (Kilborn Alley)
  38. Mike Guldin – Tumblin’ (Blue Heart)
  39. Eric Gales – The Storm (Provogue)
  40. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)

Tags

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim