Crossroads

August New Blues Releases

Published August 1, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
KMUW-Music_0.png

Friday, August 5 and Sunday, August 7

It's "New Month/New Music" as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

  • Shemekia Copeland is back with another powerful new release
  • The 30th album from blues-rocker Walter Trout
  • British blues rocker Dave Thomas
  • Three experienced sidemen step out as the Silent Partners
  • The third album from veteran studio players, The Texas Horns
  • Another strong album from singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Johnny Sansone
  • And Bob Corritore with another classic blues set with an all-star guest lineup

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
