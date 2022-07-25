James Cotton Wrap Up and Blues Blast Nominees

Friday, July 29 and Sunday, July 31

Crossroads wraps up the July James Cotton feature with music from one of the earliest albums under his own name, a 35th-anniversary all-star project, and a special featuring him in hour two of the show.

We also continue to highlight some of the newly named Blues Blast Music Awards nominees, including selections this time from Eric Gales, Kenny’ Blues Boss’ Wayne, Kat Riggins, and Vanessa Collier.

We’ll also hear new music from Mavis Staples with Levon Helm, gospel-inflected sounds from Tom Jones and The Holmes Brothers.