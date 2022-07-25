© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

James Cotton Wrap Up and Blues Blast Nominees

Published July 25, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, July 29 and Sunday, July 31

Crossroads wraps up the July James Cotton feature with music from one of the earliest albums under his own name, a 35th-anniversary all-star project, and a special featuring him in hour two of the show.

We also continue to highlight some of the newly named Blues Blast Music Awards nominees, including selections this time from Eric Gales, Kenny’ Blues Boss’ Wayne, Kat Riggins, and Vanessa Collier.

We’ll also hear new music from Mavis Staples with Levon Helm, gospel-inflected sounds from Tom Jones and The Holmes Brothers.

Tags

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim