James Cotton, Louis Jordan, Johnnie Johnson and Barrelhouse Chuck

Friday, July 8, and Sunday, July 10

Crossroads kicks off the July James Cotton feature with one of his classic later albums and as part of the all-star blues harmonica Harp Attack album.

We also mark birthdays of pianists Barrelhouse Chuck and Johnnie Johnson and jump blues legend Louis Jordan (also featured in a special in hour two of the show).

New music this time comes from the Alpha Rhythm Kings, Duke Robillaard, Mike Gulden, and Mississippi Heat.