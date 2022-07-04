© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

James Cotton, Louis Jordan, Johnnie Johnson and Barrelhouse Chuck

Published July 4, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
Friday, July 8, and Sunday, July 10

Crossroads kicks off the July James Cotton feature with one of his classic later albums and as part of the all-star blues harmonica Harp Attack album.

We also mark birthdays of pianists Barrelhouse Chuck and Johnnie Johnson and jump blues legend Louis Jordan (also featured in a special in hour two of the show).

New music this time comes from the Alpha Rhythm Kings, Duke Robillaard, Mike Gulden, and Mississippi Heat.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
