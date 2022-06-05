Crossroads Top 40 for May 2022
- Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
- Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
- Duke Robillard – They Call It Rhythm and Blues (Stony Plain)
- Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
- Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
- Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
- Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
- Nighthawks – Established 1972 (Vizztone)
- Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne – Blues from Chicago to Paris (Stony Plain)
- Richard Ray Farrell & the Leisure Men – Life of Leisure (Nuba)
- Mississippi Heat – Madeleine (Van Der Linden)
- Bernard Allison – Highs & Lows (Ruf)
- Scott Ellison – There’s Something About the Night (Liberation Hall)
- Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
- Kilborn Alley – Takin’ Time (Kilborn Alley)
- Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
- David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)
- Lovelight Orchestra – Leave the Light On (NOLA Blue)
- Regina Bonelli – Truth Hurts (True Groove)
- John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down (Forty Below)
- Gina Sicilia – Unchange (Vizztone)
- Mike Guldin – Tumblin’ (Blue Heart)
- Big Al & the Heavyweights – Love One Another (Vizztone)
- Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)
- Chickenbone Slim – Serve It To Me Hot (Vizztone)
- The Sugar Roots – Savage’s Live (Sugar Roots)
- Eric Gales – The Storm (Provogue)
- Bubba & the Big Bad Blues – Drifting (Fullerton Gold)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Down Home Revue (Vizztone)
- Horojo – Set the Record (Stony Plain)
- Robin Trower – No More Worlds to Conquer (Provogue)
- Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters – Mercy Me (Stony Plain)
- Tinsley Ellis – Devil May Care (Alligator)
- Vaneese Thomas – Fight the Good Fight (Blue Heart)
- The WildRoots – WildRoots Sessions Vol. 2 (WildRoots)
- Hoodoo Loungers – So Beautiful (Paradiddle)
- Zac Harmon – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)