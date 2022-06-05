© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 for May 2022

Published June 5, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT
  1. Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
  2. Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
  3. Duke Robillard – They Call It Rhythm and Blues (Stony Plain)
  4. Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
  5. Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
  6. Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
  7. Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)
  8. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
  9. Nighthawks – Established 1972 (Vizztone)
  10. Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne – Blues from Chicago to Paris (Stony Plain)
  11. Richard Ray Farrell & the Leisure Men – Life of Leisure (Nuba)
  12. Mississippi Heat – Madeleine (Van Der Linden)
  13. Bernard Allison – Highs & Lows (Ruf)
  14. Scott Ellison – There’s Something About the Night (Liberation Hall)
  15. Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
  16. Kilborn Alley – Takin’ Time (Kilborn Alley)
  17. Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
  18. David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)
  19. Lovelight Orchestra – Leave the Light On (NOLA Blue)
  20. Regina Bonelli – Truth Hurts (True Groove)
  21. John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down (Forty Below)
  22. Gina Sicilia – Unchange (Vizztone)
  23. Mike Guldin – Tumblin’ (Blue Heart)
  24. Big Al & the Heavyweights – Love One Another (Vizztone)
  25. Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)
  26. Chickenbone Slim – Serve It To Me Hot (Vizztone)
  27. The Sugar Roots – Savage’s Live (Sugar Roots)
  28. Eric Gales – The Storm (Provogue)
  29. Bubba & the Big Bad Blues – Drifting (Fullerton Gold)
  30. Bob Corritore & Friends – Down Home Revue (Vizztone)
  32. Horojo – Set the Record (Stony Plain)
  34. Robin Trower – No More Worlds to Conquer (Provogue)
  35. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters – Mercy Me (Stony Plain)
  36. Tinsley Ellis – Devil May Care (Alligator)
  37. Vaneese Thomas – Fight the Good Fight (Blue Heart)
  38. The WildRoots – WildRoots Sessions Vol. 2 (WildRoots)
  39. Hoodoo Loungers – So Beautiful (Paradiddle)
  40. Zac Harmon – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
