Crossroads

June New Blues, Kansas, Veterans and Family Reunion Releases

Published May 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, June 3 and Sunday, June 5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

  • A live, in-studio blues party from Philly’s Mikey Junior
  • Kenny Neal is back in Baton Rouge for a powerful new release
  • Blues and roots from Mighty Mike Schermer
  • A veteran Canadian supergroup Hogtown Allstars makes its debut
  • As Crossroads features the music of New Orleans this month, we’ll highlight reissues from Ernie K-Doe and Paul Gayton and the first album of originals from New Orleans street band Tuba Skinny.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim