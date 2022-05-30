June New Blues, Kansas, Veterans and Family Reunion Releases
Friday, June 3 and Sunday, June 5
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
- A live, in-studio blues party from Philly’s Mikey Junior
- Kenny Neal is back in Baton Rouge for a powerful new release
- Blues and roots from Mighty Mike Schermer
- A veteran Canadian supergroup Hogtown Allstars makes its debut
- As Crossroads features the music of New Orleans this month, we’ll highlight reissues from Ernie K-Doe and Paul Gayton and the first album of originals from New Orleans street band Tuba Skinny.