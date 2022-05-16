© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Elmore James & Blues Legends

Published May 16, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, May 20 and Sunday, May 22

Throughout May Crossroads is featuring blues legends and some of the many classic tracks they recorded. We’ll hear Elmore James (featured in a special in hour two), B.B. King, Johnny Adams, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Lloyd Price, and Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee.

There’s also new music from Gov’t Mule, Mississippi Heat, Scott Ellison, Bob Corritore, and Chickenbone Slim. And we remember singers Wee Willie Walker and Valerie Wellington.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
