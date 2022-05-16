Elmore James & Blues Legends

Friday, May 20 and Sunday, May 22

Throughout May Crossroads is featuring blues legends and some of the many classic tracks they recorded. We’ll hear Elmore James (featured in a special in hour two), B.B. King, Johnny Adams, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Lloyd Price, and Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee.

There’s also new music from Gov’t Mule, Mississippi Heat, Scott Ellison, Bob Corritore, and Chickenbone Slim. And we remember singers Wee Willie Walker and Valerie Wellington.