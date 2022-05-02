May New Blues Releases
Friday, May 6 and Sunday, May 8
It's "New Month/New Music" time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
- Delbert McClinton returning to favorite songs of his youth
- A live set from Hurricane Ruth
- Canadian 'supergroup' HOROJO Trio
- Veteran British blues-rocker Robin Trower
- Kansas City favorites Levee Town
- And a gospel-inflected new project from Gina Sicilia