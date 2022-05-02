© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

May New Blues Releases

Published May 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
Friday, May 6 and Sunday, May 8

It's "New Month/New Music" time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

  • Delbert McClinton returning to favorite songs of his youth
  • A live set from Hurricane Ruth
  • Canadian 'supergroup' HOROJO Trio
  • Veteran British blues-rocker Robin Trower
  • Kansas City favorites Levee Town
  • And a gospel-inflected new project from Gina Sicilia

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
