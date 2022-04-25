Memphis Music – The DJs

Friday, April 29 and Sunday, May 1

Crossroads wraps up the April Memphis feature with the DJs – two legendary performers – B.B. King and Rufus Thomas - who, early in their careers, worked at the groundbreaking African-American radio station in Memphis, WDIA. We’ll hear classic tracks from both in hour one and a special about B.B. King in hour two.

Crossroads also features Memphis sounds from Rufus Thomas’s daughter Vaneese Thomas, Ann Peebles, and Cyndi Lauper (with special guest B.B. King). We celebrate the birthdays of Otis Rush and Little Walter's birthdays and highlight new releases from Tinsley Ellis and The Hoodoo Loungers.

