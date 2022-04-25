© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Memphis Music – The DJs

Published April 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT
Friday, April 29 and Sunday, May 1

Crossroads wraps up the April Memphis feature with the DJs – two legendary performers – B.B. King and Rufus Thomas - who, early in their careers, worked at the groundbreaking African-American radio station in Memphis, WDIA. We’ll hear classic tracks from both in hour one and a special about B.B. King in hour two.

Crossroads also features Memphis sounds from Rufus Thomas’s daughter Vaneese Thomas, Ann Peebles, and Cyndi Lauper (with special guest B.B. King). We celebrate the birthdays of Otis Rush and Little Walter's birthdays and highlight new releases from Tinsley Ellis and The Hoodoo Loungers.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
