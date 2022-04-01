© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For March 2022

Published April 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
KMUW-Music-Square.png
  1. Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne – Blues From Chicago to Paris (Stony Plain)
  2. Lovelight Orchestra – Leave the Light On (NOLA Blue)
  3. Zac Harmon – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
  4. John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down (Forty Below)
  5. Scott Ellison – There’s Something About the Night (Liberation Hall)
  6. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
  7. Jason Ricci/Joe Krown – City Country City (Gulf Coast)
  8. Al Basile – B’s Testimony (SweetSpot)
  9. Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
  10. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
  11. Jon Spear – B Side of My Life (Jon Spear Band)
  12. Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
  13. Sugaray Rayford – In Too Deep (Forty Below)
  14. Richard Ray Farrell & the Leisure Men – Life of Leisure (Nuba)
  15. Bernard Allison – Highs & Lows (Ruf)
  16. Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
  17. Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
  18. Tommy Castro – Devil May Care (Alligator)
  19. Hoodoo Loungers – So Beautiful (Paradiddle)
  20. Ben Levin – Still Here (Ben Levin)
  21. Mississippi MacDonald – Do Right, Say Right (Another Planet Music)
  22. Big Al & the Heavyweights – Love One Another (Vizztone)
  23. Chickenbone Slim – Serve It To Me Hot (Vizztone)
  24. Eric Gales – The Storm (Provogue)
  25. Joseph Veloz – Joseph and the Velozians (Big O)
  26. Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
  27. Bob Corritore & Friends – Down Home Revue (Vizztone)
  28. Bubba & the Big Bad Blues – Drifting (Fullerton Gold)
  29. Grant Dermody & Frank Fotusky – Digging in John’s Backyard (self)
  30. Bob Stroger & the Headcutters – That’s My Name (Delmark)
  31. Regina Bonelli – Truth Hurts (True Groove)
  32. Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be (Rounder)
  33. Memphissippi Sounds – Welcome to the Land (Little Village)
  34. The Sugar Roots – Savage’s Live (Sugar Roots)
  35. Debbie Bond – Blues Without Borders (Debbie Bond)
  36. Big Llou Johnson – Big Man (Golden Voice)
  37. Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
  38. Dave Specter – Six String Soul (Delmark)
  39. Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
  40. Seth Lee Jones – Flathead (Horton)

Tags

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim