Crossroads

Blues Birthdays – Marcia Ball & More + Blues Music Awards And Igor Prado

Published March 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, March 18, and Sunday, March 20

This time at the Crossroads we mark the birthdays of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Wilson Pickett, Eddie Shaw, Jimmie Vaughan, Big Daddy Kinsey, and Marcia Ball (who is featured in a special in hour two of the show).

We also continue our month-long look at this year’s Blues Music Awards nominees, including Vanessa Collier, Jimmy Carpenter, and Bob Corritore, along with more music from Brazilian bluesman Igor Prado, also featured this month.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
