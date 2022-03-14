Blues Birthdays – Marcia Ball & More + Blues Music Awards And Igor Prado

Friday, March 18, and Sunday, March 20

This time at the Crossroads we mark the birthdays of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Wilson Pickett, Eddie Shaw, Jimmie Vaughan, Big Daddy Kinsey, and Marcia Ball (who is featured in a special in hour two of the show).

We also continue our month-long look at this year’s Blues Music Awards nominees, including Vanessa Collier, Jimmy Carpenter, and Bob Corritore, along with more music from Brazilian bluesman Igor Prado, also featured this month.