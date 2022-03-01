Crossroads Top 40 For February 2022
- Dave Specter – Six String Soul (Delmark)
- Dionne Bennett – Sugar Hip Ya Ya (Hunnia)
- Bernard Allison – Highs & Lows (Ruf)
- Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
- Colin James – Open Road (Stony Plain)
- Tinsley Ellis – Tempting Fate (Alligator)
- Jason Ricci/Joe Krown – City Country City (Gulf Coast)
- Memphissippi Sounds – Welcome to the Land (Little Village)
- Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
- Jon Spear – B Side of My Life (Jon Spear Band)
- Scott Ellison – There’s Something About the Night (Liberation Hall)
- The Sugar Roots – Savage’s Live (Sugar Roots)
- Zac Harmon – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
- Mississippi MacDonald – Do Right, Say Right (Another Planet Music)
- Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
- Joseph Veloz – Joseph and the Velozians (Big O)
- John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down (Forty Below)
- Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
- Debbie Bond – Blues Without Borders (Debbie Bond)
- Eric Gales – the Storm (Provogue)
- Big Llou Johnson – Big Man (Golden Voice)
- Big Al & the Heavyweights – Love One Another (Vizztone)
- Chickenbone Slim – Serve It To Me Hot (Vizztone)
- Ben Levin – Still Here (Ben Levin)
- Carolyn Wonderland – Tempting Fate (Alligator)
- Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
- Al Basile – B’s Testimony (SweetSpot)
- Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Colored Glasses Vol. 1 (Jesi-Lu)
- Avey Grouws Band – Tell Tale Heart (Avey Grouws Band)
- Seth Lee Jones – Flathead (Horton)
- Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
- Davy Knowles – What Happens Next (Provogue)
- GA-20 – Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
- Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18 – Soul Shaker (Bird Song)
- Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers – Hollerin’ Out Loud (Malcolm Wells)
- Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
- Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
- Corey Harris – The Insurrection Blues ((M.C.)