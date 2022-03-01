© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For February 2022

Published March 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png
  1. Dave Specter – Six String Soul (Delmark)
  2. Dionne Bennett – Sugar Hip Ya Ya (Hunnia)
  3. Bernard Allison – Highs & Lows (Ruf)
  4. Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
  5. Colin James – Open Road (Stony Plain)
  6. Tinsley Ellis – Tempting Fate (Alligator)
  7. Jason Ricci/Joe Krown – City Country City (Gulf Coast)
  8. Memphissippi Sounds – Welcome to the Land (Little Village)
  9. Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
  10. Jon Spear – B Side of My Life (Jon Spear Band)
  11. Scott Ellison – There’s Something About the Night (Liberation Hall)
  12. The Sugar Roots – Savage’s Live (Sugar Roots)
  13. Zac Harmon – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
  14. Mississippi MacDonald – Do Right, Say Right (Another Planet Music)
  15. Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
  16. Joseph Veloz – Joseph and the Velozians (Big O)
  17. John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down (Forty Below)
  18. Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
  19. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
  20. Debbie Bond – Blues Without Borders (Debbie Bond)
  21. Eric Gales – the Storm (Provogue)
  22. Big Llou Johnson – Big Man (Golden Voice)
  23. Big Al & the Heavyweights – Love One Another (Vizztone)
  24. Chickenbone Slim – Serve It To Me Hot (Vizztone)
  25. Ben Levin – Still Here (Ben Levin)
  26. Carolyn Wonderland – Tempting Fate (Alligator)
  27. Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
  28. Al Basile – B’s Testimony (SweetSpot)
  29. Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
  30. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Colored Glasses Vol. 1 (Jesi-Lu)
  31. Avey Grouws Band – Tell Tale Heart (Avey Grouws Band)
  32. Seth Lee Jones – Flathead (Horton)
  33. Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
  34. Davy Knowles – What Happens Next (Provogue)
  35. GA-20 – Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
  36. Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18 – Soul Shaker (Bird Song)
  37. Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers – Hollerin’ Out Loud (Malcolm Wells)
  38. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
  39. Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
  40. Corey Harris – The Insurrection Blues ((M.C.)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim