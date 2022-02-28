March New Blues Releases
Friday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
- Keb’ Mo’ shows you can go home again
- Popa Chubby goes back to basics in the blues
- Blues piano star Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne is back
- Bob Corritore continues his "From the Vaults" series with the Down Home Blues Revue
- The Hoodoo Loungers craft a love letter to New Orleans
- And John Németh serves up some classic Memphis sounds with the Love Light Orchestra