Crossroads

March New Blues Releases

Published February 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

  • Keb’ Mo’ shows you can go home again
  • Popa Chubby goes back to basics in the blues
  • Blues piano star Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne is back
  • Bob Corritore continues his "From the Vaults" series with the Down Home Blues Revue
  • The Hoodoo Loungers craft a love letter to New Orleans
  • And John Németh serves up some classic Memphis sounds with the Love Light Orchestra

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
