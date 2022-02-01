© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For January 2022

Published February 1, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png
  1. Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
  2. Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
  3. Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
  4. Dave Specter – Six String Soul (Delmark)
  5. Colin James – Open Road (Stony Plain)
  6. Tinsley Ellis – Tempting Fate (Alligator)
  7. Jason Ricci/Joe Krown – City Country City (Gulf Coast)
  8. Al Basile – B’s Testimony (SweetSpot)
  9. Memphissippi Sounds – Welcome to the Land (Little Village)
  10. Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
  11. Dion – Stomping Ground (KTBAR)
  12. Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
  13. Jon Spear – B Side of My Life (Jon Spear Band)
  14. Tas Cru – Broke Down Busted Up (Subcat)
  15. Ben Levin – Still Here (Ben Levin)
  16. Scott Ellison – There’s Something About the Night (Liberation Hall)
  17. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Colored Glasses Vol. 1 (Jesi-Lu)
  18. The Sugar Roots – Savage’s Live (Sugar Roots)
  19. Lowell Fulson – Live! (Pro Sho Bidness)
  20. Avey Grouws Band – Tell Tale Heart (Avey Grouws Band)
  21. Seth Lee Jones – Flathead (Horton)
  22. Dionne Bennett – Sugar Hip Ya Ya (Hunnia)
  23. Zac Harmon – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
  24. Carolyn Wonderland – Tempting Fate (Alligator)
  25. Mississippi MacDonald – Do Right, Say Right (Another Planet Music)
  26. Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
  27. Davy Knowles – What Happens Next (Provogue)
  28. Fabrizio Grossi & Soul Garage Experience – Counterfeited Soulstice Vol. 1 (SoulGarage Experience)
  29. GA-20 – Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
  30. Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18 – Soul Shaker (Bird Song)
  31. Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers – Hollerin’ Out Loud (Malcolm Wells)
  32. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
  33. Joseph Veloz – Joseph and the Velozians (Big O)
  34. Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
  35. Chickenbone Slim – Serve It To Me Hot (Vizztone)
  36. Johnny Tucker – 75 and Alive (Blue Heart)
  37. Corey Harris – The Insurrection Blues ((M.C.)
  38. Catfish Keith – Land of the Sky (Fish Tail)
  39. Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
  40. Blind Lemon Pledge – A Satchel Full of Blues (Ofeh)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
