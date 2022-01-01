© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For December 2021

Published January 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
  1. Dave Specter – Six String Soul (Delmark)
  2. Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
  3. Colin James – Open Road (Stony Plain)
  4. Jason Ricci/Joe Krown – City Country City (Gulf Coast)
  5. Zac Harmon – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
  6. Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
  7. Jon Spear – B Side of My Life (Jon Spear Band)
  8. Seth Lee Jones – Flathead (Horton)
  9. Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
  10. Ben Levin – Still Here (Ben Levin)
  11. GA-20 – Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
  12. Memphissippi Sounds – Welcome to the Land (Little Village)
  13. Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18 – Soul Shaker (Bird Song)
  14. Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
  15. Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers – Hollerin’ Out Loud (Malcolm Wells)
  16. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
  17. Joseph Veloz – Joseph and the Velozians (Big O)
  18. Dionne Bennett – Sugar Hip Ya Ya (Hunnia)
  19. Ronnie Wood – Mr. Luck (BMG)
  20. Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
  21. Al Basile – B’s Testimony (SweetSpot)
  22. Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
  23. Chickenbone Slim – Serve It To Me Hot (Vizztone)
  24. Lowell Fulson – Live! (Pro Sho Bidness)
  25. Avey Grouws Band – Tell Tale Heart (Avey Grouws Band)
  26. Wee Willie Walker – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)
  27. Tito Jackson – Under Your Spell (Gulf Coast)
  28. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Colored Glasses Vol. 1 (Jesi-Lu)
  29. Johnny Tucker – 75 and Alive (Blue Heart)
  30. Fabrizio Grossi & Soul Garage Experience – Counterfeited Soulstice Vol. 1 (SoulGarage Experience)
  31. Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
  32. Corey Harris – The Insurrection Blues ((M.C.)
  33. Catfish Keith – Land of the Sky (Fish Tail)
  34. Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
  35. Carolyn Wonderland – Tempting Fate (Alligator)
  36. Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)
  37. Robert Nighthawk – Sweet Black Angel & More Chicago Blues (Jasmine)
  38. Otis Rush – I Won’t Be Worried No More (Jasmine)
  39. Blind Lemon Pledge – A Satchel Full of Blues (Ofeh)
  40. Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
