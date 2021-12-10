Crossroads' Best Music Picks of 2021
Chris Heim, host of Crossroads, shares her picks for the best blues releases of 2021.
- Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado — Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
- Sue Foley — Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
- Bob Corritore & Friends — Spider in My Stew (Vizztone)
- Colin Linden — bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
- Sean Chambers — That’s What I’m Talking About (Quarto Valley)
- Deb Ryder —Memphis Moonlight (Vizztone)
- Tia Carroll — You Gotta Have It (Little Village)
- Clarence Spady — Surrender (NOLA Blue)
- New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers — Vol. 2 (Stony Plain)
- Damon Fowler — Alafia Moon (Landslide)
- GA-20 — GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
- Guy Davis — Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
- Jason Ricci and Joe Krown — City Country City (Gulf Coast)
- Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers — Hollerin’ Out Loud! (Malcolm Wells)
- Seth Lee Jones — Flathead (Horton)
- Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18 — Soul Shaker (Birdsong)
- Dave Specter — Six String Soul: 30 Years on Delmark (Delmark)
- Eric Bibb — Dear America (Provogue)
- Donna Herula — Bang at the Door (Donna Herula)
- Gary Moore — How Blue Can You Get (Provogue)
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd — Straight to You Live (Provogue)
- Ben Levin — Still Here (VizzTone)
- Zac Harmon — Long as I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
- The Hitman Blues Band — Not My Circus, Not My Monkey (Nerus)