Crossroads

Crossroads' Best Music Picks of 2021

Published December 10, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST

Chris Heim, host of Crossroads, shares her picks for the best blues releases of 2021.

  1. KMUW-Music.png
    Adam Schultz —Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
  2. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado — Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
  3. Sue Foley — Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
  4. Bob Corritore & Friends — Spider in My Stew (Vizztone)
  5. Colin Linden — bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
  6. Sean Chambers — That’s What I’m Talking About (Quarto Valley)
  7. Deb Ryder —Memphis Moonlight (Vizztone)
  8. Tia Carroll — You Gotta Have It (Little Village)
  9. Clarence Spady — Surrender (NOLA Blue)
  10. New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers — Vol. 2 (Stony Plain)
  11. Damon Fowler — Alafia Moon (Landslide)
  12. GA-20 — GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
  13. Guy Davis — Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
  14. Jason Ricci and Joe Krown — City Country City (Gulf Coast)
  15. Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers — Hollerin’ Out Loud! (Malcolm Wells)
  16. Seth Lee Jones — Flathead (Horton)
  17. Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18 — Soul Shaker (Birdsong)
  18. Dave Specter — Six String Soul: 30 Years on Delmark (Delmark)
  19. Eric Bibb — Dear America (Provogue)
  20. Donna Herula — Bang at the Door (Donna Herula)
  21. Gary Moore — How Blue Can You Get (Provogue)
  22. Kenny Wayne Shepherd — Straight to You Live (Provogue)
  23. Ben Levin — Still Here (VizzTone)
  24. Zac Harmon — Long as I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
  25. The Hitman Blues Band — Not My Circus, Not My Monkey (Nerus)

Tags

CrossroadsmusicBest Music of 2021
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
