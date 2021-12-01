Crossroads Top 40 For November
- Dave Specter – Six String Soul (Delmark)
- Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
- Jason Ricci/Joe Krown – City Country City (Gulf Coast)
- Seth Lee Jones – Flathead (Horton)
- Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
- Ben Levin – Still Here (Ben Levin)
- Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18 – Soul Shaker (Bird Song)
- Zac Harman – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
- Ronnie Wood – Mr. Luck (BMG)
- Carolyn Wonderland – Tempting Fate (Alligator)
- Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
- Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
- Colin James – Open Road (Stony Plain)
- Wee Willie Walker – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)
- Tito Jackson – Under Your Spell (Gulf Coast)
- GA-20 – Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
- Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers – Hollerin’ Out Loud (Malcolm Wells)
- Avey Grouws Band – Tell Tale Heart (Avey Grouws Band)
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Colored Glasses Vol. 1 (Jesi-Lu)
- Johnny Tucker – 75 and Alive (Blue Heart)
- Fabrizio Grossi & Soul Garage Experience – Counterfeited Soulstice Vol. 1 (SoulGarage Experience)
- Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
- Corey Harris – The Insurrection Blues ((M.C.)
- Catfish Keith – Land of the Sky (Fish Tail)
- Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
- Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
- Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers – Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers (Vizztone)
- Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)
- Marie Knight – The Marie Knight Story 1946-62 (Jasmine)
- Robert Nighthawk – Sweet Black Angel & More Chicago Blues (Jasmine)
- Otis Rush – I Won’t Be Worried No More (Jasmine)
- Wynonie Harris – Blow Your Brains Out (Jasmine)
- Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
- Blind Lemon Pledge – A Satchel Full of Blues (Ofeh)
- Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
- Tas Cru – Broke Down Busted Up (Subcat)
- Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
- Elly Wininger – The Blues Never End (Earwig)
- Clarence Spady – Surrender (NOLA Blue)
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – 662 (Alligator)