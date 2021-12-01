© 2021 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For November

Published December 1, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png
  1. Dave Specter – Six String Soul (Delmark)
  2. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
  3. Jason Ricci/Joe Krown – City Country City (Gulf Coast)
  4. Seth Lee Jones – Flathead (Horton)
  5. Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
  6. Ben Levin – Still Here (Ben Levin)
  7. Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18 – Soul Shaker (Bird Song)
  8. Zac Harman – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
  9. Ronnie Wood – Mr. Luck (BMG)
  10. Carolyn Wonderland – Tempting Fate (Alligator)
  11. Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
  12. Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
  13. Colin James – Open Road (Stony Plain)
  14. Wee Willie Walker – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)
  15. Tito Jackson – Under Your Spell (Gulf Coast)
  16. GA-20 – Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
  17. Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers – Hollerin’ Out Loud (Malcolm Wells)
  18. Avey Grouws Band – Tell Tale Heart (Avey Grouws Band)
  19. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Colored Glasses Vol. 1 (Jesi-Lu)
  20. Johnny Tucker – 75 and Alive (Blue Heart)
  21. Fabrizio Grossi & Soul Garage Experience – Counterfeited Soulstice Vol. 1 (SoulGarage Experience)
  22. Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
  23. Corey Harris – The Insurrection Blues ((M.C.)
  24. Catfish Keith – Land of the Sky (Fish Tail)
  25. Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
  26. Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
  27. Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers – Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers (Vizztone)
  28. Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)
  29. Marie Knight – The Marie Knight Story 1946-62 (Jasmine)
  30. Robert Nighthawk – Sweet Black Angel & More Chicago Blues (Jasmine)
  31. Otis Rush – I Won’t Be Worried No More (Jasmine)
  32. Wynonie Harris – Blow Your Brains Out (Jasmine)
  33. Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
  34. Blind Lemon Pledge – A Satchel Full of Blues (Ofeh)
  35. Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
  36. Tas Cru – Broke Down Busted Up (Subcat)
  37. Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
  38. Elly Wininger – The Blues Never End (Earwig)
  39. Clarence Spady – Surrender (NOLA Blue)
  40. Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – 662 (Alligator)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
