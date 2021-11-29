December New Blues Releases
Friday, December 3 and Sunday, December 5
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
- Blues and roots favorite Chickenbone Slim
- Cornetist, poet and composer Al Basile
- A previously unreleased live set from blues veteran Lowell Fulson
- The fourth album from the Jon Spear Band
- And U.S.-based South Korean blues singer, pianist, and songwriter Hanna PK