Crossroads

December New Blues Releases

Published November 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST
Friday, December 3 and Sunday, December 5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

  • Blues and roots favorite Chickenbone Slim
  • Cornetist, poet and composer Al Basile
  • A previously unreleased live set from blues veteran Lowell Fulson
  • The fourth album from the Jon Spear Band
  • And U.S.-based South Korean blues singer, pianist, and songwriter Hanna PK

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
