© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For October

Published October 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT
KMUW-Music.png
  1. Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
  2. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
  3. Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
  4. Blind Lemon Pledge – A Satchel Full of Blues (Ofeh)
  5. Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
  6. Ronnie Wood – Mr. Luck (BMG)
  7. Fabrizio Grossi & Soul Garage Experience – Counterfeited Soulstice Vol. 1 (SoulGarage Experience)
  8. Rodd Bland & the Members Only Band – Live on Beale Street (NOLA Blue)
  9. Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
  10. Tas Cru – Broke Down Busted Up (Subcat)
  11. Donna Herula – Bang at the Door (Donna Herula)
  12. Wee Willie Walker – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)
  13. Tito Jackson – Under Your Spell (Gulf Coast)
  14. GA-20 – Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
  15. Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers – Hollerin’ Out Loud (Malcolm Wells)
  16. Tiffany Pollack & Co. – Bayou Liberty (NOLA Blue)
  17. Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
  18. Avey Grouws Band – Tell Tale Heart (Avey Grouws Band)
  19. Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
  20. Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
  21. Johnny Tucker – 75 and Alive (Blue Heart)
  22. Caroline Dahl – A Boogie Woogie Stat of Mind (Hexadact)
  23. Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
  24. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Colored Glasses Vol. 1 (Jesi-Lu)
  25. Seth Lee Jones – Flathead (Horton)
  26. Bobby Murray – Love Letters from Detroit (Little White House)
  27. Roger Chapman – Life in the Pond (Ruf)
  28. Tommy Castro – A Bluesman Came to Town (Alligator)
  29. Elly Wininger – The Blues Never End (Earwig)
  30. Clarence Spady – Surrender (NOLA Blue)
  31. Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers – Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers (Vizztone)
  32. Deb Ryder – Memphis Moonlight (Vizztone)
  33. Kelly’s Lot – Where and When (Kelly Zirbes)
  34. Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – 662 (Alligator)
  35. Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)
  36. Mark Cameron – Back from the Edge (COP)
  37. Alex Lopez – Rising UP (Maremil Music)
  38. Tony Holiday – Porch Sessions Vol. 2 (Blue Heart)
  39. Mark Hummel – East Bay Blues Vaults (Electro-Fi)
  40. Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)

Tags

Crossroadsmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim