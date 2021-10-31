Crossroads Top 40 For October
- Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
- Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
- Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
- Blind Lemon Pledge – A Satchel Full of Blues (Ofeh)
- Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
- Ronnie Wood – Mr. Luck (BMG)
- Fabrizio Grossi & Soul Garage Experience – Counterfeited Soulstice Vol. 1 (SoulGarage Experience)
- Rodd Bland & the Members Only Band – Live on Beale Street (NOLA Blue)
- Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
- Tas Cru – Broke Down Busted Up (Subcat)
- Donna Herula – Bang at the Door (Donna Herula)
- Wee Willie Walker – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)
- Tito Jackson – Under Your Spell (Gulf Coast)
- GA-20 – Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
- Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers – Hollerin’ Out Loud (Malcolm Wells)
- Tiffany Pollack & Co. – Bayou Liberty (NOLA Blue)
- Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
- Avey Grouws Band – Tell Tale Heart (Avey Grouws Band)
- Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
- Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
- Johnny Tucker – 75 and Alive (Blue Heart)
- Caroline Dahl – A Boogie Woogie Stat of Mind (Hexadact)
- Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Colored Glasses Vol. 1 (Jesi-Lu)
- Seth Lee Jones – Flathead (Horton)
- Bobby Murray – Love Letters from Detroit (Little White House)
- Roger Chapman – Life in the Pond (Ruf)
- Tommy Castro – A Bluesman Came to Town (Alligator)
- Elly Wininger – The Blues Never End (Earwig)
- Clarence Spady – Surrender (NOLA Blue)
- Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers – Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers (Vizztone)
- Deb Ryder – Memphis Moonlight (Vizztone)
- Kelly’s Lot – Where and When (Kelly Zirbes)
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – 662 (Alligator)
- Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)
- Mark Cameron – Back from the Edge (COP)
- Alex Lopez – Rising UP (Maremil Music)
- Tony Holiday – Porch Sessions Vol. 2 (Blue Heart)
- Mark Hummel – East Bay Blues Vaults (Electro-Fi)
- Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)