Crossroads Top 40 For September
- Clarence Spady – Surrender (NOLA Blue)
- Wee Willie Walker – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)
- Johnny Tucker – 75 and Alive (Blue Heart)
- Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers – Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers (Vizztone)
- Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
- Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
- Tito Jackson – Under Your Spell (Gulf Coast)
- Deb Ryder – Memphis Moonlight (Vizztone)
- Caroline Dahl – A Boogie Woogie Stat of Mind (Hexadact)
- Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
- GA-20 – Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
- Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers – Hollerin’ Out Loud (Malcolm Wells)
- Kelly’s Lot – Where and When (Kelly Zirbes)
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – 662 (Alligator)
- Various – Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music (Alligator)
- Tiffany Pollack & Co. – Bayou Liberty (NOLA Blue)
- Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
- Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Colored Glasses Vol. 1 (Jesi-Lu)
- Gerald McClendon – Let’s Have a Party (Delta Roots)
- Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
- Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
- Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
- Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)
- Rodd Bland & the Members Only Band – Live on Beale Street (NOLA Blue)
- Patti Parks – Whole Nother World (Vizztone)
- Mark Cameron – Back from the Edge (COP)
- Alex Lopez – Rising UP (Maremil Music)
- Tia Carroll – You Gotta Have It (Little Village)
- Maria Muldaur – Let’s Get Happy Together (Stony Plain)
- Tony Holiday – Porch Sessions Vol. 2 (Blue Heart)
- Mark Hummel – East Bay Blues Vaults (Electro-Fi)
- Roger Chapman – Life in the Pond (Ruf)
- Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)
- Donna Herula – Bang at the Door (Donna Herula)
- Gary Moore – How Blue Can You Get (Provogue)
- Jimmie Bratcher – I’m Hungry (Ain't Skeert Tunes)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Spider in My Stew (Vizztone)
- Chris Cain – Raisin’ Cain (Alligator)
- Misty Blues – None More Blue (Misty Blues)