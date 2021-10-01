© 2021 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For September

Published October 1, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png
  1. Clarence Spady – Surrender (NOLA Blue)
  2. Wee Willie Walker – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)
  3. Johnny Tucker – 75 and Alive (Blue Heart)
  4. Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers – Lindsey Beaver & Brad Stivers (Vizztone)
  5. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)
  6. Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
  7. Tito Jackson – Under Your Spell (Gulf Coast)
  8. Deb Ryder – Memphis Moonlight (Vizztone)
  9. Caroline Dahl – A Boogie Woogie Stat of Mind (Hexadact)
  10. Colin Linden – bLOW (Thirty Tigers)
  11. GA-20 – Try It…You Might Like It! (Karma Chief)
  12. Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers – Hollerin’ Out Loud (Malcolm Wells)
  13. Kelly’s Lot – Where and When (Kelly Zirbes)
  14. Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – 662 (Alligator)
  15. Various – Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music (Alligator)
  16. Tiffany Pollack & Co. – Bayou Liberty (NOLA Blue)
  17. Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
  18. Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
  19. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Colored Glasses Vol. 1 (Jesi-Lu)
  20. Gerald McClendon – Let’s Have a Party (Delta Roots)
  21. Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
  22. Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
  23. Altered Five Blues Band – Holler If You Hear Me (Blind Pig)
  24. Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)
  25. Rodd Bland & the Members Only Band – Live on Beale Street (NOLA Blue)
  26. Patti Parks – Whole Nother World (Vizztone)
  27. Mark Cameron – Back from the Edge (COP)
  28. Alex Lopez – Rising UP (Maremil Music)
  29. Tia Carroll – You Gotta Have It (Little Village)
  30. Maria Muldaur – Let’s Get Happy Together (Stony Plain)
  31. Tony Holiday – Porch Sessions Vol. 2 (Blue Heart)
  32. Mark Hummel – East Bay Blues Vaults (Electro-Fi)
  33. Roger Chapman – Life in the Pond (Ruf)
  34. Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)
  35. Donna Herula – Bang at the Door (Donna Herula)
  36. Gary Moore – How Blue Can You Get (Provogue)
  37. Jimmie Bratcher – I’m Hungry (Ain't Skeert Tunes)
  38. Bob Corritore & Friends – Spider in My Stew (Vizztone)
  39. Chris Cain – Raisin’ Cain (Alligator)
  40. Misty Blues – None More Blue (Misty Blues)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
