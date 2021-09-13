Otis Redding, Charlie Watts, Blues Blast Winners, Lifetime Honorees & David Bromberg

Friday, September 17, and Sunday, September 19

Crossroads highlights music from two artists to be honored with Americana Lifetime Achievement Awards – Keb’ Mo’ and Carla Thomas (in a hit she recorded with September featured artist Otis Redding).

We’ll hear music from David Bromberg for his weekend birthday.

There’s more music from newly named Blues Blast Music Awards winners – this time from Curtis Salgado and Walter Trout.

New releases this time come from Adam Schultz, Tito Jackson, and Mike Zito.

And the September salute to Charlie Watts continues with early Rolling Stones tracks (including a guest appearance with blues legend Howlin’ Wolf) and a special in hour two highlighting the blues side of the Stones.