© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Otis Redding, Charlie Watts, Blues Blast Winners, Lifetime Honorees & David Bromberg

Published September 13, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, September 17, and Sunday, September 19

Crossroads highlights music from two artists to be honored with Americana Lifetime Achievement Awards – Keb’ Mo’ and Carla Thomas (in a hit she recorded with September featured artist Otis Redding).

We’ll hear music from David Bromberg for his weekend birthday.

There’s more music from newly named Blues Blast Music Awards winners – this time from Curtis Salgado and Walter Trout.

New releases this time come from Adam Schultz, Tito Jackson, and Mike Zito.

And the September salute to Charlie Watts continues with early Rolling Stones tracks (including a guest appearance with blues legend Howlin’ Wolf) and a special in hour two highlighting the blues side of the Stones.

Tags

Crossroadsmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim