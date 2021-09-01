Crossroads Top 40 For August
- Wee Willie Walker – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)
- Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
- Tito Jackson – Under Your Spell (Gulf Coast)
- Gerald McClendon – Let’s Have a Party (Delta Roots)
- Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)
- Roger Chapman – Life in the Pond (Ruf)
- Donna Herula – Bang at the Door (Donna Herula)
- Clarence Spady – Surrender (NOLA Blue)
- Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
- Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
- Dexter Allen – Keep Moving On (Endless Blues)
- Deb Ryder – Memphis Moonlight (Vizztone)
- Christone "Kingfish" Ingram – 662 (Alligator)
- Various – Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin Music (Alligator)
- Patti Parks – Whole Nother World (Vizztone)
- Tiffany Pollack & Co. – Bayou Liberty (NOLA Blue)
- Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
- Rodd Bland & the Members Only Band – Live on Beale Street (NOLA Blue)
- Mark Cameron – Back from the Edge (COP)
- Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)
- Alex Lopez – Rising UP (Maremil Music)
- Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
- Caroline Dahl – A Boogie Woogie Stat of Mind (Hexadact)
- Tia Carroll – You Gotta Have It (Little Village)
- Elizabeth King – Living in the Last Days (Bible & Tire)
- RJ Spangler – A Tribute to Louis Jordan (Eastlawn)
- Gary Moore – How Blue Can You Get (Provogue)
- Jimmie Bratcher – I’m Hungry (Ain't Skeert Tunes)
- Maria Muldaur – Let’s Get Happy Together (Stony Plain)
- Kelly’s Lot – Where and When (Kelly Zirbes)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Spider in My Stew (Vizztone)
- Chris Cain – Raisin’ Cain (Alligator)
- Dumpstaphunk – Where Do We Go From Here (Funk Garage)
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Dance Songs for Hard Times (Thirty Tigers)
- Joanna Connor – 4801 S. Indiana Avenue (Keeping the Blues Alive)
- Veronica Lewis – You Ain’t Unlucky (Blue Heart)
- The Reverend Shawn Amos – The Cause of It All (Put Together Music)
- The Hitman Blues Band – Not My Circus, Not My Monkey (Nerus)
- Misty Blues – None More Blue (Misty Blues)
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops (Whiskey Bayou)