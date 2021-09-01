© 2021 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For August

Published September 1, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT
  1. Wee Willie Walker – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)
  2. Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
  3. Tito Jackson – Under Your Spell (Gulf Coast)
  4. Gerald McClendon – Let’s Have a Party (Delta Roots)
  5. Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)
  6. Roger Chapman – Life in the Pond (Ruf)
  7. Donna Herula – Bang at the Door (Donna Herula)
  8. Clarence Spady – Surrender (NOLA Blue)
  9. Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
  10. Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
  11. Dexter Allen – Keep Moving On (Endless Blues)
  12. Deb Ryder – Memphis Moonlight (Vizztone)
  13. Christone "Kingfish" Ingram – 662 (Alligator)
  14. Various – Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin Music (Alligator)
  15. Patti Parks – Whole Nother World (Vizztone)
  16. Tiffany Pollack & Co. – Bayou Liberty (NOLA Blue)
  17. Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
  18. Rodd Bland & the Members Only Band – Live on Beale Street (NOLA Blue)
  19. Mark Cameron – Back from the Edge (COP)
  20. Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)
  21. Alex Lopez – Rising UP (Maremil Music)
  22. Mike Zito – Resurrection (Gulf Coast)
  23. Caroline Dahl – A Boogie Woogie Stat of Mind (Hexadact)
  24. Tia Carroll – You Gotta Have It (Little Village)
  25. Elizabeth King – Living in the Last Days (Bible & Tire)
  26. RJ Spangler – A Tribute to Louis Jordan (Eastlawn)
  27. Gary Moore – How Blue Can You Get (Provogue)
  28. Jimmie Bratcher – I’m Hungry (Ain't Skeert Tunes)
  29. Maria Muldaur – Let’s Get Happy Together (Stony Plain)
  30. Kelly’s Lot – Where and When (Kelly Zirbes)
  31. Bob Corritore & Friends – Spider in My Stew (Vizztone)
  32. Chris Cain – Raisin’ Cain (Alligator)
  33. Dumpstaphunk – Where Do We Go From Here (Funk Garage)
  34. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Dance Songs for Hard Times (Thirty Tigers)
  35. Joanna Connor – 4801 S. Indiana Avenue (Keeping the Blues Alive)
  36. Veronica Lewis – You Ain’t Unlucky (Blue Heart)
  37. The Reverend Shawn Amos – The Cause of It All (Put Together Music)
  38. The Hitman Blues Band – Not My Circus, Not My Monkey (Nerus)
  39. Misty Blues – None More Blue (Misty Blues)
  40. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops (Whiskey Bayou)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim