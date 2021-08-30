September Blues New Releases
Friday, September 3, and Sunday, September 5
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
- Euro-Brazilian soul blues from Raphael Wressnig and Igor Prado
- Volume 2 of acoustic blues from Jorma Kaukonen and John Hurlbut
- The seventh release from guitarist and former Pinetop Perkins Band member Brad Vickers
- The duo debut from Austin-based drummer Lindsay Beaver and guitarist Brad Stivers
- An acoustic project from 2020 Blues Challenge Solo Award winner Hector Anchondo
- The blues band ‘that made Milwaukee famous’ – the Altered Five Blues Band
- GA-20’s salute to blues legend Hound Dog Taylor
- Blues veteran Johnny Tucker teamed up with Kid Ramos and The All Stars
- And volume two of Tony Holiday’s all-star Porch Sessions