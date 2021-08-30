© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

September Blues New Releases

Published August 30, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, September 3, and Sunday, September 5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

  • Euro-Brazilian soul blues from Raphael Wressnig and Igor Prado
  • Volume 2 of acoustic blues from Jorma Kaukonen and John Hurlbut
  • The seventh release from guitarist and former Pinetop Perkins Band member Brad Vickers
  • The duo debut from Austin-based drummer Lindsay Beaver and guitarist Brad Stivers
  • An acoustic project from 2020 Blues Challenge Solo Award winner Hector Anchondo
  • The blues band ‘that made Milwaukee famous’ – the Altered Five Blues Band
  • GA-20’s salute to blues legend Hound Dog Taylor
  • Blues veteran Johnny Tucker teamed up with Kid Ramos and The All Stars
  • And volume two of Tony Holiday’s all-star Porch Sessions

Tags

Crossroadsmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim