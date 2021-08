Friday, August 27, and Sunday, August 29

Crossroads wraps up the August feature with more music from Luther Allison, and also from his son Bernard Allison – featured with his father, as a solo artist, and in a special in hour two of the show.

We’ll also hear new music from Wee Willie Walker, Tito Jackson (of The Jackson 5 fame) and Donna Herula, and another track from the Phantom Blues Band with the late, great Mike Finnigan.