Crossroads Top 40 For July 2021
- Tia Carroll – You Gotta Have It (Little Village)
- Gary Moore – How Blue Can You Get (Provogue)
- Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
- Deb Ryder – Memphis Moonlight (Vizztone)
- Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
- Dexter Allen – Keep Moving On (Endless Blues)
- Jimmie Bratcher – I’m Hungry (Ain't Skeert Tunes)
- Maria Muldaur – Let’s Get Happy Together (Stony Plain)
- Gerald McClendon – Let’s Have a Party (Delta Roots)
- Various – Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin Music (Alligator)
- Kelly’s Lot – Where and When (Kelly Zirbes)
- Donna Herula – Bang at the Door (Donna Herula)
- RJ Spangler – A Tribute to Louis Jordan (Eastlawn)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Spider in My Stew (Vizztone)
- Chris Cain – Raisin’ Cain (Alligator)
- Dumpstaphunk – Where Do We Go From Here (Funk Garage)
- Elizabeth King – Living in the Last Days (Bible & Tire)
- Patti Parks – Whole Nother World (Vizztone)
- Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
- Clarence Spady – Surrender (NOLA Blue)
- Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Dance Songs for Hard Times (Thirty Tigers)
- Joanna Connor – 4801 S. Indiana Avenue (Keeping the Blues Alive)
- Tiffany Pollack & Co. – Bayou Liberty (NOLA Blue)
- Veronica Lewis – You Ain’t Unlucky (Blue Heart)
- Greg Sherrod Music Company – Do You Feel It? (Greg Sherrod Music Company)
- Various Artists – Blues Society of Central PA: Backyard Blues (Blue Heart)
- The Reverend Shawn Amos – The Cause of It All (Put Together Music)
- The Hitman Blues Band – Not My Circus, Not My Monkey (Nerus)
- Halley Devestern Band – Money Ain’t Time (Halley Devestern Band)
- Johnny Rawls – Best of Johnny Rawls Vol. 1 (Catfood)
- Misty Blues – None More Blue (Misty Blues)
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops (Whiskey Bayou)
- New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers – Vol. 2 (Stony Plain)
- Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)
- Jeremiah Johnson, Whitney Shay, Ryan Perry – Blues Caravan 2020 (Ruf)
- Kerry Kearney – Tales from the Psychedelta (Highlander)
- Eric Johanson – Below Sea Level (NOLA Blue)
- Kat Danser – One Eye Open (Black Hen)