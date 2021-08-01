© 2021 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For July 2021

Published August 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
  1. Tia Carroll – You Gotta Have It (Little Village)
  2. Gary Moore – How Blue Can You Get (Provogue)
  3. Adam Schultz – Soulful Distancing (Blue Heart)
  4. Deb Ryder – Memphis Moonlight (Vizztone)
  5. Sean Chambers – That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Quarto Valley)
  6. Dexter Allen – Keep Moving On (Endless Blues)
  7. Jimmie Bratcher – I’m Hungry (Ain't Skeert Tunes)
  8. Maria Muldaur – Let’s Get Happy Together (Stony Plain)
  9. Gerald McClendon – Let’s Have a Party (Delta Roots)
  10. Various – Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin Music (Alligator)
  11. Kelly’s Lot – Where and When (Kelly Zirbes)
  12. Donna Herula – Bang at the Door (Donna Herula)
  13. Jimmie Bratcher – I’m Hungry (Ain't Skeert Tunes)
  14. RJ Spangler – A Tribute to Louis Jordan (Eastlawn)
  15. Bob Corritore & Friends – Spider in My Stew (Vizztone)
  16. Chris Cain – Raisin’ Cain (Alligator)
  17. Dumpstaphunk – Where Do We Go From Here (Funk Garage)
  18. Elizabeth King – Living in the Last Days (Bible & Tire)
  19. Patti Parks – Whole Nother World (Vizztone)
  20. Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You (M.C. Records)
  21. Clarence Spady – Surrender (NOLA Blue)
  22. Rob Stone – Trio in Tokyo (Blues Heart)
  23. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Dance Songs for Hard Times (Thirty Tigers)
  24. Joanna Connor – 4801 S. Indiana Avenue (Keeping the Blues Alive)
  25. Tiffany Pollack & Co. – Bayou Liberty (NOLA Blue)
  26. Veronica Lewis – You Ain’t Unlucky (Blue Heart)
  27. Greg Sherrod Music Company – Do You Feel It? (Greg Sherrod Music Company)
  28. Various Artists – Blues Society of Central PA: Backyard Blues (Blue Heart)
  29. The Reverend Shawn Amos – The Cause of It All (Put Together Music)
  30. The Hitman Blues Band – Not My Circus, Not My Monkey (Nerus)
  31. Halley Devestern Band – Money Ain’t Time (Halley Devestern Band)
  32. Johnny Rawls – Best of Johnny Rawls Vol. 1 (Catfood)
  33. Misty Blues – None More Blue (Misty Blues)
  34. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops (Whiskey Bayou)
  35. New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers – Vol. 2 (Stony Plain)
  36. Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)
  37. Jeremiah Johnson, Whitney Shay, Ryan Perry – Blues Caravan 2020 (Ruf)
  38. Kerry Kearney – Tales from the Psychedelta (Highlander)
  39. Eric Johanson – Below Sea Level (NOLA Blue)
  40. Kat Danser – One Eye Open (Black Hen)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
