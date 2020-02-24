Savannah Music Festival, Mardi Gras, Dominican Republic Independence And Día De Andalucía

Monday, February 24

The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, a monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with the February Carnival Hotspots feature, we’ll hear music from Brazilian mandolin and choro master Danilo Brito and his Quintet.

Tuesday, February 25

It’s carnival time in the Global Village! To celebrate Fat Tuesday, Global Village heads to several carnival hot spots, including Brazil for some samba, Trinidad for calypso and steel drum music, and the Crescent City for the Mardi Gras Indian group Wild Tchoupitoulas, and such New Orleans favorites as Professor Longhair, the Hawketts, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Wednesday, February 26

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from throughout the career of the legendary Orchestra Baobab. Formed in 1970 and combining Cuban and Senegalese music, the band became one of the most influential groups of the era. New styles and sounds led to Baobab disbanding in the ‘80s, but they reformed in 2001 and found both their past and later releases attracted a new world music audience. We’ll also hear music from Colombia’s Systema Solar, the Gypsy Cuban Project, and one of the giants of Congolese rumba, Franco with his Orchestre OK Jazz.

Thursday, February 27

It’s Independence Day in the Dominican Republic and the climax of a month of carnival celebrations that go on there every year. Global Village celebrates with classic and contemporary merengue and bachata from Juan Luis Guerra, Wilfredo Vargas, Luis Vargas and more.

Friday, February 28

Global Village celebrates Dia de Andalucía, marking the date in 1980 when Andalucía became an autonomous community in Spain. We’ll celebrate by sharing music from there and from Andalusian musicians. We’ll hear music from acclaimed classical guitarist Segovia - one of the first artists given the “Favorite Son of Andalucía” award, new-flamenco guitarists Paco de Lucia and Vicente Amigo, folk group La Jambre, the meeting of jazz and flamenco with pianist Chano Dominguez, and of Cuban pianist Bebo Valdes with acclaimed flamenco singer El Cigala, and both Radio Tarifa and also Javier Ruibal who brought together music of southern Spain and northern Africa.