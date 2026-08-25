Iowa gubernatorial candidate’s personal loans sustain Kansas school he touts as better model

Iowa gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn eagerly champions the unconventional, hands-on private school he helped launch in Kansas as the best model for reinventing schools.

But Lahn’s campaign narrative about delivering cutting-edge academic leadership at the school called Wonder doesn’t mention its precarious finances. Public records tell a broader story.

The Kansas school’s expenses exceeded revenue in five of six years. In the six-year period, Wonder owed more than it owned. Flush with startup cash in its initial 2½ years, the school was propped up in 2021 and 2022 with $615,000 in personal loans from Annie and Zach Lahn, two of the school’s founders. By 2025, Wonder owed the Lahns approximately $4.5 million.

The nonprofit school’s most recent Internal Revenue Service 990, which was filed in May, showed the Lahns were each owed $2.26 million by Wonder. The couple’s generosity, and the infusion of $320,000 in federal business grants and loans, helped the school survive years of operating deficits. That financial reality clashes with Lahn’s persona as an educational innovator, a prominent feature of his campaign.

Lahn, who narrowly won the Republican nomination for governor in June, moved to Kansas nearly 10 years ago to help breathe life into a vision of private education originally financed by the son and daughter-in-law of billionaire businessman Charles Koch, the linchpin of a national political empire. Wonder school from the opening bell abandoned reliance on homework and grades. Standardized testing was eschewed. Wonder depended on instructional guides instead of licensed teachers. The school guaranteed students a “hero’s journey” so they could find a calling and be in position to change the world.

In July, Lahn put his name to 15 promotional emails sent over a 15-day period to parents of prospective pre-K-12 students. He said visitors to Wonder could see it operated on a different level than conventional schools, including his alma mater, Sioux City East High School. Lahn’s messages included memories of how the birth of his first son inspired him to reimagine education. He shared reflections on what a joy it was to see six of his children at Wonder.

“I can honestly say that I don’t think a better model exists today for equipping children with real-life skills from an early age,” Lahn said in a message to parents. “It’s definitely a big change from the idea of school that we grew up with.”

Lahn’s campaign declined multiple requests to schedule an interview with Kansas Reflector about academic and financial details of Wonder.

However, Lahn said in 2023 onthe Jordan B. Peterson podcast that he was fascinated by Wonder and other independent schools because they were nimble and understood children had abilities that “don’t fit on the conveyor belt” at ordinary schools. He said students at the $12,000-per-year private school in Kansas could avoid “meaningless assignments, made-up grades on a report card or authoritarian top-down learning” that was typical of education systems broken beyond repair.

He has served as president of Wonder since it opened. For years, he reported devoting 50 hours a week to the school without taking a paycheck.

Kelsie Taggart, vice president of the left-leaning political organization American Bridge 21st Century, said Lahn was angling to make Iowa’s education system “his next personal experiment.”

“When Lahn had the chance to write the rules for his school in Kansas, he didn’t deliver for students — he opened an unaccredited school that operates in the shadows, lacks public accountability,” Taggart said. “Lahn claims to be an education reformer, but concerns surrounding this school are a major warning sign. Iowans and their children deserve better than Lahn’s self-serving, failed agenda.”

Lahn said he moved from Kansas to Iowa in 2023, but for co-parenting reasons, children in his family stayed in Kansas. He registered to vote in Belle Plaine, Iowa, where he owns a farmstead started by his great-great-grandfather in the 1880s. Since announcing his candidacy for governor in 2025, Lahn has frequently traveled between Iowa and Kansas to be with family. Through it all, Lahn remained the face of the Wichita school as he survived the GOP primary campaign and entered a general election fight against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rob Sand.

“Zach Lahn wants to bring his failed private school from Kansas to Iowa and make Iowa taxpayers pay for it,” said Emma O’Brien, deputy campaign manager for Sand. “He has no business being governor, and Iowans will make that clear and send him back to Kansas this November.”

Jacinda Hall / Kansas Reflector Iowa gubernatorial nominee Zach Lahn speaks frequently during his campaign about attributes of the private school he helped create in Wichita, Kansas. He isn’t eager to discuss Wonder school’s financial challenges or a Wichita Police Department report that says his handgun was stolen from school property. This is an Aug. 21, 2026, image of the school.

Lahn’s stolen handgun

During the campaign, Lahn said he supported changes to Iowa statute so permit holders could carry firearms on school property. The GOP nominee embraced proposals to limit the ability of Iowa employers to forbid employees from storing guns in vehicles on workplace property. He endorsed the concept of “constitutional” possession of weapons, which would shrink a state’s capacity to regulate firearms.

He said in an interview with the Iowa Firearms Coalition that action must be taken so schools weren’t targeted.

“When we put young, vulnerable children in these situations where they have no defense, we are setting things up for bad people to take advantage. And we need to have people there that are ready to protect our kids,” Lahn said.

Amid Lahn’s advocacy for the constitutional right to bear arms and legislation allowing people to possess firearms at schools, he didn’t address a Wichita Police Department report in September 2023 that shows his $8,000 Ithaca Colt 1911 handgun, two .45-caliber magazines and a Ford Excursion were stolen from Wonder school.

The firearm and bullets were recovered and released to the owner, said Andrew Ford, spokesman for the Wichita Police Department.

Lahn’s campaign declined written and verbal requests to explain circumstances that allowed the weapon to be left on school property in a location where it could be stolen.

Kansas Rep. Jo Ella Hoye, a Lenexa Democrat who previously led Kansas’ chapter of the public safety organization Moms Demand Action, said it was puzzling that an educator would leave a firearm in a vulnerable location on school property. Hoye, a gun owner, opposes legislation to arm teachers or allow guns in classrooms.

“As far as someone getting one stolen from school, that is wild,” Hoye said. “Why wasn’t it locked up? At the least, you’ve got to secure it.”

Iowa Rep. Elinor Levin, an Iowa City Democrat on the House Public Safety Committee and a former middle school teacher, said an apolitical, unemotional assessment of the issue should lead people to realize firearms in schools elevated the threat of accidental discharges, as well as the risk of theft.

“Kids in school and people in schools are less safe when guns are around,” Levin said.

Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images North America DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 14: Iowa Republican nominee for Governor Zach Lahn speaks to the media at the Iowa State Fair on August 14, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. Lahn is hoping to win the office being vacated by Republican Kim Reynolds who is not seeking reelection. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Conflict of interest

The 39 students who inaugurated Wonder school on Sept. 4, 2018, were promised an immersive experience. They would be exposed to Socratic discussions and self-paced studies. They’d join a small community of learners. Older students would mentor younger students.

“Education can and should be something different,” Lahn told the Wichita Eagle at the time. “We’re preparing them for when they leave school to be successful in the world.”

Students with ADHD, dyslexia and minor forms of autism could thrive at Wonder, but the school wouldn’t be equipped to serve students with other special education needs.

Lahn was brought in by Chase and Annie Koch to lead Wonder, which initially was on the campus of Wichita State University. The family of Charles Koch, which controls the second-largest private company in the United States, has longstanding academic, athletic and philanthropic ties to WSU. Objections were raised by some at WSU about placement of the private school on a public university campus.

Kansas lacks a comprehensive state-funded voucher program for private K-12 schools comparable to the $8,200 per-student Educational Savings Account grant available in Iowa for students enrolled in state-accredited private schools. Instead, Kansas provides a modest amount of tax credits to people willing to finance scholarships for private school students.

Lahn has expressed dissatisfaction that Wonder, organized on a multi-age studio model similar to a microschool, wouldn’t qualify for ESA funding in Iowa if it didn’t earn state accreditation.

The Montessori-style school in Wichita, which has never sought accreditation from the Kansas State Department of Education, received $1.6 million in grants and contributions before its doors opened in 2018. That was followed by donations of $1.3 million in 2018-2019. Revenue from student tuition in that two-year period totaled $284,000. Without cash from benefactors, the school wouldn’t have covered expenses of $2.6 million in those formative years.

The financial status of Wonder began to wobble in 2020 amid Annie Koch’s divorce from Chase Koch and Lahn’s divorce from his spouse. Eleven days after paperwork terminating those marriages was finalized, Lahn and Annie Koch applied for their marriage license in Montana. These co-founders of Wonder continued in positions of authority at the Wichita school.

According to IRS 990s filed by Wonder since it was founded, contributions to the school slumped to $640,000 in 2019-2020 and to $3,500 in 2020-2021. Donations rebounded to $186,000 in 2021-2022, but cratered to zero in 2022-2023. The school reported donations of $11,900 in 2023-2024 and $1,900 in 2024-2025.

Wonder benefitted from $170,000 in COVID-19 relief loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration tied to the Paycheck Protection Loan program. The pandemic loans in 2020 and 2021 were forgiven by the federal government. In 2020, SBA provided Wonder a separate $150,000 disaster loan. The SBA took a security interest in Wonder Inc.’s property, which was extended in 2025 for five years.

Zach and Annie Lahn, the only publicly disclosed members of Wonder’s board of trustees, responded to the school’s financial distress with loans of $615,000. Subsequently, the school moved into its own off-campus building in Wichita valued at approximately $3.8 million. The school’s debt to the Lahns surged to $4.5 million, IRS records show. It wasn’t clear from public records whether Wonder school had taken steps to repay the Lahns.

The Lahns’ financial intervention triggered, every year since 2021, formal disclosures to the IRS of conflict-of-interest-transactions. The nonprofit’s filings were necessary because the Lahns were not only administrative officers at Wonder but the school’s largest creditor. While Zach Lahn served as board president and treasurer, Annie Lahn was board secretary and a trustee. The structure is contrary to IRS recommendations that nonprofit boards avoid domination by employees or others who lacked independence due to family or business ties.

Lahn said that if elected governor he would be a champion of the Iowa public schools serving 470,000 students. He vowed to work on making the state’s public schools competitive with private schools. He spoke of superintendents, principals and teachers embracing classroom innovation in the manner of Wonder.

He told the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition his commitment to public funding of Educational Savings Accounts was unshakable. The way to sustain private schools was to rely on state resources to enroll as many students as possible, he said.

“As an educator who’s spent years building a foundation for children, I believe that school choice is a foundational freedom,” Lahn wrote in a column published in August by the Times-Republican in Marshalltown, Iowa. “Our goal as Iowans should always be to promote excellence in education, whether that’s at a public school or a private school.”

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com.