Kansas anti-abortion PAC endorses GOP candidate Ty Masterson in gubernatorial primary

TOPEKA — The political action committee of Kansans for Life waded Friday into Kansas Republican gubernatorial primary by endorsing Senate President Ty Masterson.

Kansans For Life Political Action Committee, or KFL PAC, adhered to the preference of President Donald Trump in expressing support for Masterson, an Andover Republican who has been in the Legislature for two decades. One of Masterson's chief rivals, former Gov. Jeff Colyer, chose not to officially file Friday after Trump made his endorsement.

The primary election Aug. 4 would decide major party nominees for governor as well as other statewide, federal and legislative offices.

Larry Damm, chairman of KFL PAC, said Masterson built a legislative record of opposition to abortion rights along with Masterson's running mate, state Sen. Jeff Klemp, a Leavenworth Republican.

"With President Trump's endorsement, the Masterson-Klemp ticket presents pro-life voters with a clear opportunity to rally behind proven pro-life leadership and unite our votes rather than dilute them," Damm said.

He also said one of the PAC's priorities was to undermine the GOP gubernatorial candidacy of Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, a Republican who served two terms in that office after representing Topeka in the Kansas Senate.

In addition to Masterson and Schmidt, GOP candidates in the race include Charlotte O'Hara, a former member of the Johnson County Commission; marijuana legalization advocate Nick Reinecker; Wichita businesswoman Stacy Rogers; financial services executive Philip Sarnecki; and Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

In 2022, KFL PAC endorsed Schwab's reelection as secretary of state based on his "100% pro-life record."

"While other pro-life candidates are also running for governor in the Republican primary, the frightening scenario of radical pro-abortion Vicki Schmidt slipping through a crowded race to claim an unearned victory is too great to ignore," Damm said.

He said the PAC's representatives vetted GOP candidates, spoke with a portion of them and engaged in prayer before deciding to embrace Masterson.

"That said, we feel it to be imperative to unite pro-life voters behind a single candidate to protect the lives of the preborn, their mothers and families," Damm said.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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