Democratic ticket in Kansas governor's race pairs legislators from Johnson, Sedgwick counties

TOPEKA — Kansas gubernatorial candidate Cindy Holscher said Thursday that Wichita Rep. KC Ohaebosim would be her running mate, forming a Democratic ticket of like-minded Statehouse veterans committed to public education, healthcare access and economic affordability.

Holscher, a state senator from Overland Park, was elected to the House in 2016 at the same time Kansas voters sent Ohaebosim to Topeka. While Holscher transitioned to the Senate in 2021, the two Democrats compiled comparable Statehouse records on policy issues such as taxation, Medicaid expansion and abortion rights.

Holscher said Ohaebosim understood what it meant to be a leader in the fight for Kansans' interests.

"He understands our state's communities, he's a product of Kansas public schools and we aligned on issues in terms of making Kansas more affordable for Kansans. It's a good complement in terms of adding him to the ticket," Holscher said. "I chose a governing partner who shares my commitment to lowering costs for working people, strengthening our schools and instilling common sense into government."

She said the duo would rely on their combined two decades of experience at the Capitol to work on behalf of the state.

Holscher and Ohaebosim are scheduled to appear together at a public rally Friday evening in Wichita. They seek the Democratic Party's nomination for governor and lieutenant governor, which would be decided in the Aug. 4 primary. Holscher's chief rival in the governor's race is Sen. Ethan Corson, a Fairway Democrat who has yet to nominate a running mate.

At least eight Republicans, three Democrats, including Marty Tuley of Lawrence, and one independent have declared interest in running for Kansas governor in 2026. The major-party fields won't settle until the June 1 candidate filing deadline.

Winner of the November general election would replace Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in January. She won close races in 2018 and 2022, and cannot seek a third consecutive term as governor.

Ohaebosim, pronounced "Oh-HOB-oh-sum," was born in Wichita, attended the city's public schools, earned degrees at Wichita State University and Newman University in Wichita and worked during his career as a data analyst. In 2022 and 2025, he was named a regional legislator of the year by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. His father was a physician and his mother a registered nurse in Wichita.

He said in an interview he was surprised to be asked to join the ticket and honored to work on behalf of a candidate for governor who believed government needed to work for everyday people instead of just for large businesses and wealthy individuals.

"Kansans deserve leaders ready to shake up the establishment, challenge the status quo and fight for a better, people-first future for our state," Ohaebosim said. "It's about moving Kansas forward."

He said Holscher had devoted her career to "standing up for people and delivering results, and I'm excited to work alongside her to build a future where everyone can thrive."

Corson's candidacy for governor has been endorsed by former Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius as well as Kelly.

Holscher has been endorsed by former Kansas Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, who serves as treasurer of the Holscher-Ohaebosim campaign. He was in the state Senate, won election as lieutenant governor in Kelly's first term and was appointed by Kelly to complete a term as state treasurer.

"I've been lieutenant governor of our state and I know what it takes," Rogers said. "Cindy and KC are both steady, hardworking leaders who understand Kansas and care deeply about our future. I'm proud to support them and excited to help elect this next generation of Democratic leadership."

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

Copyright 2026 High Plains Public Radio

