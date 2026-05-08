Kansas Democrat running for U.S. Senate receives $1 million in donations in campaign's first week

TOPEKA — Kansas Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton has raised more than $1 million since launching a campaign for U.S. Senate, his campaign said Monday.

Hamilton, pastor of a Methodist church in Leawood, on Thursday entered the Democratic Party's primary contest to determine who would challenge the reelection campaign of U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican completing his first term in the Senate.

"Our campaign is just getting started, but Adam Hamilton is already receiving incredible support from thousands of Kansans who are rallying to his unifying message of listening, bringing people together and tackling the real pocketbook problems Kansas families are facing," said Mike Phillips, Hamilton's campaign manager.

Hamilton's campaign staff said the donation total in four days surpassed the fundraising efforts of Marshall and the eight declared Democratic candidates for the entire first quarter of 2026.

The Hamilton campaign said that as of Monday morning the Democrat had generated $1.01 million in donations from 6,700 individuals. The average contribution was $140, but 92% gave $100 or less. Contributions to his campaign were received from 68 of the state's 105 counties, the campaign said.

Seventy percent of Hamilton's total was derived from contributors inside Kansas, and 20% of his out-of-state donations were drawn from Missouri residents.

Other Democrats seeking the Senate nomination are Anne Parelkar of Overland Park, Christy Davis of Cottonwood Falls, Erik Murray of Kansas City, Kansas, Jason Hart of Wichita, Michael Soetaert of Wellington, Patrick Schmidt of Topeka, Sandy Sidel Neumann of Mission and Noah Taylor of Kechi.

Not all candidates have formally filed for office, and some could withdraw prior to the June 1 deadline for placing names on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.

Hamilton, pastor of Resurrection Methodist Church, has no prior political experience. He flirted with the idea of running for U.S. Senate as an independent candidate. At his announcement event, Hamilton said he was an "independent-minded Democrat dedicated to leading from the center."

In a letter to his congregation, Hamilton said he wouldn't continue preaching duties during the campaign.

"I'm not sure what the campaign season will hold. I know you will stay true to our shared values of respect, kindness, integrity and grace," Hamilton said.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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