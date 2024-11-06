Estes retains representative seat in south-central Kansas

Republican Ron Estes will continue to represent south-central Kansas in Congress after preliminary election results showed him winning with more than 60% of the vote.

“It's a great honor for me to be able to bring forth some Kansas common sense to Washington and be able to talk about some of these issues that are so important to all of us as Americans,” Estes said at his victory party.

Estes’ campaign focused heavily on reducing rising costs, securing the national border and promoting national security through investing in the military.

He said his next goal is to get the “economy moving again.”

“After the last four years … we've seen inflation being so bad and such an impact on people's lifestyle,” Estes said.

Estes’ opponent, Democrat Esau Freeman, said he’d continue to focus on his work as a business representative for Service Employees International Union Local 513. He also advocated for marijuana reform laws as president and co-founder of Kansas for Change.

“I guess Kansas is missing out on having a Congressman that’ll spend time in their communities and engage with them,” Freeman said.

Estes has represented the state’s 4th District in the United States House of Representatives since 2017. He was initially appointed to replace Rep. Mike Pompeo, who joined the Trump Administration.

Estes’ term will begin in January and run for two years. As a representative, his main job duties include introducing bills and resolutions, serving on committees and working for Kansas interests.

