Satellite voting opens in Sedgwick County for 2021 general election

Satellite voting locations open Thursday for the 2021 general election.

The locations will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sedgwick County Election Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and until noon the day before the election for voters to cast ballots early.

All registered voters in Sedgwick County can go to any satellite voting location to cast their ballot.

Municipal and school board seats are on the ballot.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Satellite voting locations in Sedgwick County:

Bel Aire City Building – 7651 E. Central Park

Goddard District Conference Center – 315 S. Main

Grace Presbyterian Church – 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita

Haysville Community Library – 210 Hays Ave.

Machinists Building – 3830 S. Meridian, Wichita

Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church – 5701 E. Mt. Vernon, Wichita

Park City City Hall – 1941 E. 61st St. North

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church – 2727 E. 25th St. North, Wichita

Reformation Lutheran – 7601 E. 13th St. North, Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office – 7001 W. 21st St. North, Wichita

SEIU Building – 3340 W. Douglas, Wichita

St. Andrew’s Lutheran – 2555 Hyacinth Lane, Wichita

Valley Center Community Center - 314 Clay

Westlink Church of Christ – 10025 W. Central, Wichita

Woodland Lakes Community Church – 770 S. Greenwich Road, Wichita

Woodlawn Methodist Church – 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

