Satellite voting opens in Sedgwick County for 2021 general election
Several satellite voting locations are open until Saturday.
Satellite voting locations open Thursday for the 2021 general election.
The locations will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Sedgwick County Election Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and until noon the day before the election for voters to cast ballots early.
All registered voters in Sedgwick County can go to any satellite voting location to cast their ballot.
Municipal and school board seats are on the ballot.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Satellite voting locations in Sedgwick County:
Bel Aire City Building – 7651 E. Central Park
Goddard District Conference Center – 315 S. Main
Grace Presbyterian Church – 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita
Haysville Community Library – 210 Hays Ave.
Machinists Building – 3830 S. Meridian, Wichita
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church – 5701 E. Mt. Vernon, Wichita
Park City City Hall – 1941 E. 61st St. North
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church – 2727 E. 25th St. North, Wichita
Reformation Lutheran – 7601 E. 13th St. North, Wichita
Sedgwick County Extension Office – 7001 W. 21st St. North, Wichita
SEIU Building – 3340 W. Douglas, Wichita
St. Andrew’s Lutheran – 2555 Hyacinth Lane, Wichita
Valley Center Community Center - 314 Clay
Westlink Church of Christ – 10025 W. Central, Wichita
Woodland Lakes Community Church – 770 S. Greenwich Road, Wichita
Woodlawn Methodist Church – 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby