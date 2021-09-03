© 2021 KMUW
You're Saying It Wrong

Pretentious Confusables | YSIW

Published September 3, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT
Jordan Kirtley / KMUW
We dip back into our bag of commonly confused words with some particularly pretentious examples. Come on, just because you use a longer word doesn't mean you sound smarter, especially if that word is... wrong.

You're Saying It Wrong was recorded and produced at KMUW studios. Thanks to our language experts, Kathy Petras and Ross Petras. You can follow them at their website: kandrpetras.com

The show was produced by Fletcher Powell, with help from Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens. Art was produced by Jordan Kirtley. KMUW engineers are Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen. You're Saying It Wrong the book was published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, as was their new book, That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means. You can find the books at your local independent bookstore.

You're Saying It WrongYou're Saying It Wrong
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell's biggest claim to fame is that he owns a copy of every Bo Jackson baseball card ever made. He's done other things, too, like work in the stock market, but that wasn't so fun. So now he's KMUW’s Production Manager and host of All Things Considered, as well as KMUW's movie reviewer and producer/co-host of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong.
Kathy Petras & Ross Petras
Kathryn Petras and Ross Petras, a sister and brother team, are the authors of many non-fiction books including the New York Times bestseller You’re Saying It Wrong, That Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means, Very Bad Poetry, and Wretched Writing. They both are word nuts, quote fiends and (they must admit) sometimes annoying grammar pedants.  Their web site is kandrpetras.com.
