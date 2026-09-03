Thursday, September 3, 2026

Farmers across the country are losing access to federal workers that help them with soil and water conservation efforts. The Natural Resources Conservation Service has been hit hard by the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal workforce. Kansas lost 31 percent of its staff last year.

Plus, more on these stories:

A Sedgwick County moratorium on data centers is extending again.

Wichita Animal Shelter officials say they want out of their $170,000 contract with an emergency vet — two months before the deal is set to expire.

Two local sixth graders spent the summer learning about food insecurity in Wichita. Now, they're putting on a free dinner for the community to help.

Three journalists fired from the military newspaper "Stars and Stripes" are now suing the Pentagon over their dismissal. One of them is a University of Kansas graduate.

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools for allegedly allowing students to transition genders without their parents knowing.

The August primary in Kansas had the second-highest turnout for any primary in state history.

A burn ban is now in effect for much of Sedgwick County because of extremely dry and windy conditions.

Kansas will receive $20.5 million in federal funding to recover from two severe storms in June.

New, higher tolls are now in effect on the Kansas Turnpike.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at upcoming events around the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Abigail Bottar, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Grace Hills, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

