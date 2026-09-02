Wednesday, September 2, 2026

There’s a rematch this year in the race for Kansas attorney general. Sitting Republican Kris Kobach is taking on Democratic challenger Chris Mann in what’s expected to be a tight contest, because it was last time. As Kansas Statehouse Reporter Zach Boblitt explains, the race could hinge on whether Kansans support Kobach’s record as attorney general.

Plus, more on these stories:

Wichita Public Schools is taking some precautions to protect students from the extreme heat.

Monarch butterflies will soon be traveling through Kansas as a part of their fall migration to Mexico.

For the first time in Kansas, high school girls flag football is a varsity sport.

Thousands of children in Kansas and Missouri are enrolled in Head Start. But changes could be coming to the country’s early childhood program for low-income families.

The region’s extreme heat this week could hurt one notable sunflower crop in the area that starts around Labor Day.

A new president and CEO is beginning his tenure at Textron Aviation this week.

A University of Kansas journalism graduate is suing the Pentagon after being fired from the agency’s independent newspaper.

Wichita State students who have outstanding parking or traffic tickets can have them forgiven this week by donating food or other supplies.

The Wichita school district is still accepting registrations for preschool.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Julie Denesha, Jodi Fortino, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

