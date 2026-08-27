Thursday, August 27, 2026

A new group aimed at helping African American boys develop life and leadership skills is gaining traction in Wichita. KMUW’s Carla Eckels sat down with three of the men involved with The Brotherhood Project.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Wichita City Council has passed an $800 million budget for 2027.

Wichita City Council members voted to cut a proposed fund to reimburse city employees for college tuition.

A grant from the University of Kansas is helping 11 more school districts in the state fund and develop artificial intelligence strategies.

The superintendent of Hutchinson Public Schools will retire at the end of this school year.

Wichita State University says construction is underway on the second phase of its plans to replace Cessna Stadium.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced that the state will receive $134 million dollars as part of a landmark settlement with Meta Platforms.

Wichita-based Professional Engineering Consultants, or PEC, has new leadership coming in September.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is asking drivers who use the Kansas Turnpike to assist with feedback.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us some upcoming events around the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Debra Fraser and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson