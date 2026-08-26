Wednesday, August 26, 2026

WSO Connect is a performance series presented by the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, inviting music lovers to connect with musical works in intimate settings. The latest program features the group Neon Strings performing Philip Glass’s String Quartet No. 3, “Mishima,” alongside music from artists such as The Cure, Talking Heads, and Tears For Fears.

Plus, more on these stories:

A new healthcare report has found a third of Kansans have skipped a recommended medical procedure because of its cost. An initiative aims to highlight consequences from these affordability issues.

Topeka Public Schools will stop creating student gender support plans and allow parents to review existing plans under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education.

Last year, a 10-year-old boy in Leawood died after an e-scooter crash, and last week, a car hit a 13-year-old boy riding his e-scooter. Some parents are arguing for stronger state regulations on e-scooters and e-bikes, but so far it’s been left up to local governments.

The American Red Cross has come out of its emergency blood shortage but says it still needs donors.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning people of a risk for blue-green algae at some lakes in the region.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Union Pacific are hosting an open house next month to share the remediation construction designs to address contamination in the 29th and Grove area.

A pilot project aimed at making a section of Douglas more pedestrian friendly kicks off today.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Debra Fraser, Grace Hills and Roger Nomer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson