Tuesday, August 25, 2026

A trip to the grocery store has gotten a lot more expensive in recent years. Ground beef, tomatoes, and coffee have all seen big spikes. Those higher prices can be especially hard on older adults on fixed incomes. The Midwest Newsroom and Harvest Public Media contributor Nicole Grundmeier spoke with seniors about the tough choices they’re often forced to make.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the drug conviction of a Reno County woman who was found sleeping under a bridge.

A local coalition is working to keep veterinarians in rural communities in Kansas.

A western Kansas school superintendent is facing ten criminal charges including several financial crimes.

Textron Aviation has announced Brian Rohloff as its new president and CEO.

Monday marked the first day of work for Wichita's 15th fire chief, Mike Mire.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is warning people against e-mail scams after someone allegedly lost thousands of dollars to a fraudulent e-mail request.

Butler Community College has a new teaching space that will offer hands-on healthcare training.

A Sedgwick County judge sentenced a Wichita man to seven years in prison last week for defrauding several local property owners out of $500,000 of work.

The Dole VA Center is hosting a job fair today.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Debra Fraser, Nicole Grundmeier, Roger Nomer, Hugo Phan and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson