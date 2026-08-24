Monday, August 24, 2026

The Pokémon franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. And it’s the 10th anniversary of an app that lets you catch those cute critters in the real world. For this month’s Culture Pop, we Pokémon GO with Hugo Phan to learn more.

Plus, more on these stories:

Former Kansas Republican Senator Nancy Landon Kassebaum Baker died Friday night.

Some PE teachers across the state have had to decrease physical activity and increase the number of water breaks during class. That’s because their gyms don’t have air conditioning.

Bats are very active during this time of year, and the state is warning Kansans about dealing with the animals when they get into your home and when to be concerned about rabies exposure.

Dozens of residents in Garden City attended a zoning meeting last week to voice concerns about a data center proposed in the area.

A new study shows that rinsing fruit and vegetables before eating them does actually remove some of the pesticides on them.

Researchers say purple corn could offer a natural alternative to artificial food dyes and new opportunities for farmers.

The leader of Wichita State's Ulrich Museum of Art announced Friday that she is leaving the university.

The Kansas Department of Labor reports a 3.8 percent unemployment rate in July.

More community college students are choosing Wichita State University to pursue further education than any other university in Kansas.

Arkansas City is asking residents to voluntarily restrict their water use.

Construction begins this week to reduce a section of Douglas down to three lanes.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rachel Cramer, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Hugo Phan, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

