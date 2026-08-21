Friday, August 21, 2026

A new music festival is coming to Wichita this weekend. The "Wichita Forever Fest" takes place Saturday in multiple venues across the city. While city-wide music festivals give people a chance to enjoy live music, this event specifically showcases local Wichita talent.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Kansas football player who died on the first day of practice earlier this week is a 17-year-old whose family has deep ties to the community.

Adult care homes are discharging residents to hospitals during medical or mental health emergencies and then refusing to let them return to the care facility.

More children and families are needing food assistance programs because of higher food costs. But changes to the programs are causing a roadblock in Kansas.

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame has preserved the state’s athletic history for sixty-five years. Now, its home at the Wichita Boathouse is up for discussion.

Wichita officials broke ground Thursday for the city’s first new fire station in seventeen years.

The Wichita City Council and Sedgwick County Commission will hold their final hearings on the 2027 budget.

The Kansas State Board of Education is considering limits on how much students use school-owned devices.

Via Christi has announced the president of its newest hospital in the area.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Nick Carswell, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schnelle and Sam Zeff

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson