Friday, August 21, 2026
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A new music festival is coming to Wichita this weekend. The "Wichita Forever Fest" takes place Saturday in multiple venues across the city. While city-wide music festivals give people a chance to enjoy live music, this event specifically showcases local Wichita talent.
Plus, more on these stories:
- The Kansas football player who died on the first day of practice earlier this week is a 17-year-old whose family has deep ties to the community.
- Adult care homes are discharging residents to hospitals during medical or mental health emergencies and then refusing to let them return to the care facility.
- More children and families are needing food assistance programs because of higher food costs. But changes to the programs are causing a roadblock in Kansas.
- The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame has preserved the state’s athletic history for sixty-five years. Now, its home at the Wichita Boathouse is up for discussion.
- Wichita officials broke ground Thursday for the city’s first new fire station in seventeen years.
- The Wichita City Council and Sedgwick County Commission will hold their final hearings on the 2027 budget.
- The Kansas State Board of Education is considering limits on how much students use school-owned devices.
- Via Christi has announced the president of its newest hospital in the area.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Nick Carswell, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schnelle and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson