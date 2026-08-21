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Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, August 21, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published August 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A new music festival is coming to Wichita this weekend. The "Wichita Forever Fest" takes place Saturday in multiple venues across the city. While city-wide music festivals give people a chance to enjoy live music, this event specifically showcases local Wichita talent.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • The Kansas football player who died on the first day of practice earlier this week is a 17-year-old whose family has deep ties to the community.
  • Adult care homes are discharging residents to hospitals during medical or mental health emergencies and then refusing to let them return to the care facility.
  • More children and families are needing food assistance programs because of higher food costs. But changes to the programs are causing a roadblock in Kansas.
  • The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame has preserved the state’s athletic history for sixty-five years. Now, its home at the Wichita Boathouse is up for discussion.
  • Wichita officials broke ground Thursday for the city’s first new fire station in seventeen years.
  • The Wichita City Council and Sedgwick County Commission will hold their final hearings on the 2027 budget.
  • The Kansas State Board of Education is considering limits on how much students use school-owned devices.
  • Via Christi has announced the president of its newest hospital in the area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Nick Carswell, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schnelle and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay