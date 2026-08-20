Thursday, August 20, 2026

American farmers grow a lot of cotton. But not as much as they used to. Cotton is more expensive to grow these days and the rise of synthetic fabrics has also tamped down demand for it. There is a plan to try to reverse that trend though.

Plus, more on these stories:

Local teachers' union leaders are not endorsing a tentative contract deal with the Wichita school district, after negotiators announced the deal Tuesday.

Thousands of intellectually and developmentally disabled Kansans wait for years to receive services from the Medicaid Home and Community Based Services Medicaid waiver program. Lawmakers have been hearing their stories.

A group of transgender men is traveling across Kansas to bring attention to what it calls flaws in a new state law.

Elephants at the Sedgwick County Zoo have a new place to take cover in the heat. The zoo’s expanded elephant barn opened Tuesday.

Cases of a diarrhea-causing parasite continue to climb across Kansas, although the overall numbers and rate are actually slowing down.

Another Kansas community is warning residents to remain alert after a possible mountain lion sighting.

A new report has ranked Andover High School as the best public high-school in the Wichita metro area.

Wichita city leaders approved Tuesday a new roadmap for development downtown.

Officials in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating an animal hoarding case after finding a house full of neglected dogs.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares some upcoming events around the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson, Suzanne Perez and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Cassandra Isobelle Flores, Michael Marks, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

